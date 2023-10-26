Living near traffic can cause dementia and change brain structure

In an era where urbanization draws millions to live near major roadways and city centers, a new study raises critical public health concerns. Researchers in China and the UK have uncovered startling connections between living close to significant traffic arteries, higher dementia rates, and consequential changes in brain structure.

This extensive study, a collaboration led by prominent scientists, highlights traffic-related air pollution as a key factor in these alarming correlations.

Neurological shadows of urban living

The research illuminates the often-overlooked consequences of urban lifestyles. “Existing studies vaguely explored neurological risks tied to major roads, leaving the mechanisms largely unexplained,” explains Fanfan Zheng, lead author from the School of Nursing, Peking Union Medical College.

The study breaks focuses on how residential proximity to traffic hotspots corresponds with an escalated risk of dementia, underscoring the pollutants involved.

This comprehensive research analyzed an expansive pool of data from 460,901 participants over a substantial median period of 12.8 years, sourced from the reliable UK Biobank dataset. By distinguishing cases by dementia type, the study offers an in-depth perspective on this global health issue.

Traffic causes silent changes in the brain

Innovatively extending the scope of the UK Biobank’s resources, researchers incorporated brain MRI scans, unveiling alterations in brain structures indicative of Alzheimer’s. This occurred even before symptoms surfaced. This proactive approach, considering genetic predispositions and other dementia influences, fortifies the study’s findings.

Associate Professor Wuxiang Xie, from Peking University’s Clinical Research Institute, notes, “Our evidence points to a persistent connection between high-traffic residence and increased dementia risk, indicting traffic-related pollutants, specifically nitrogen dioxide and PM2.5.”

These revelations propose that tackling air pollution could significantly counter the dementia risks tied to traffic proximity.

Debunking noise, highlighting pollution

Contrasting certain preceding studies, this research found negligible links between long-term exposure to traffic noise and dementia. The authors made sure to aim the spotlight firmly back on air pollution.

Additionally, the research discerned that closeness to heavy traffic consistently correlates with reductions in brain volumes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The study emphasizes the subtle yet profound neurological impacts of environmental factors.

Future research and public health policies

Chenglong Li, co-author, advocates for intensified focus on exploring whether decreasing traffic-related pollution impacts on the brain, plus dementia biomarkers and incidence.

“We envision a strategy to prevent numerous dementia instances at the pre-symptomatic phase by addressing the root environmental cause—pollution due to heavy traffic,” Li concludes.

This disturbing research serves as a clarion call to global health authorities and urban planners, emphasizing the necessity to re-evaluate urban living frameworks. By prioritizing the reduction of traffic-related air pollutants, societies can potentially safeguard millions from the insidious risks of dementia, thereby enhancing public health and community well-being worldwide.

The implications of this research resonate far beyond individual health, urging a transformative reassessment of sustainable living and preventive healthcare infrastructure.

The full study was published in the journal Health Data Science.

