Loneliness disrupts college students' sleep more than screen time

A common picture on college campuses is that of tired, sleep-deprived students. Assignments, night outs with friends, and an unending scroll through social media keep them up far later than they plan. But what if there’s something else at play?

A fresh perspective has emerged, suggesting that something much deeper might be robbing our young adults of their sleep. A recent study indicates that it is not excessive screen time, but feelings of loneliness, that are responsible.

The study was conducted by a collaborative team of researchers from Oregon State University (OSU), Harvard Medical School and Chaminade University. The research involved over 1,000 undergraduate students.

It was led by John Sy, a graduate student from OSU, who identified loneliness as the more consistent predictor of insomnia over screen time.

Loneliness vs. screen time

Struggling with sleep, most of us would be quick to blame our electronic devices – and they indeed play a part. The study found a link between spending 8-10 hours on gadgets and a higher likelihood of insomnia among college students.

But interestingly, the impact of loneliness was even more profound on sleep.

The OSU study revealed that around 35% of the participants reported high levels of loneliness. These individuals suffered nearly twice as much from symptoms of insomnia compared to their less lonely counterparts.

How loneliness meddles with sleep

The connection between loneliness and poor sleep has long been recognized, but its significant impact on college students is particularly concerning.

College life often brings major changes, such as moving away from home, creating new social circles, and managing increased academic pressure – all of which can lead to feelings of isolation.

Loneliness not only heightens stress sensitivity but also fuels overthinking, creating the perfect formula for sleepless nights. Research shows that lonely individuals are twice as likely to experience depression, which further disrupts their sleep patterns.

Poor sleep, in turn, exacerbates emotional struggles, creating a vicious cycle. Addressing loneliness is essential for improving students’ mental health and overall well-being.

Loneliness: A public health concern

The U.S. Surgeon General’s office categorizes loneliness as a significant public health issue. It affects approximately 50% of American adults, even before coronavirus came into play.

The health implications of loneliness are on par with smoking, contributing to premature death. It’s crucial that we stop underestimating the impact of loneliness on sleep – particularly among young adults who are juggling new tasks.

Insomnia’s effect on college life

Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that over a quarter of college students experience insomnia.

This shortage of restful sleep takes a severe toll. It hampers cognitive function, mood regulation, and metabolism.

For college students, this results in escalated stress levels, anxiety, mood swings, and a dramatic drop in academic performance.

Dealing with loneliness for better sleep

While limiting screen time to under 8 to 10 hours a day is a good practice, this research underlines the more pressing issue of loneliness. Addressing this sense of isolation can lead to improved sleep, better mental well-being, and enhanced academic results.

So, how can college students combat loneliness? It’s not always easy, but making connections through campus clubs, group activities, or study groups can help. These activities provide chances to meet new people, build friendships, and create a support system.

Being part of these social groups can make college life feel less lonely and improve overall well-being.

Link between sleep and loneliness

Loneliness is more than just an emotional state; it’s a health issue that affects overall well-being. For college students, tackling loneliness might just be the key to better sleep.

Limiting screen time is important, but building strong social connections is crucial for a restful night. Engaging in meaningful conversations, even for a few minutes, can significantly lower stress levels and promote a more peaceful mind before bed.

So next time you find yourself staring at the ceiling at 2 a.m., consider reaching out – sometimes, the best way to sleep better is to feel connected with others.

The study is recently published in the Journal of American College Health.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–