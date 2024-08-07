Article image
08-07-2024

Loneliness causes people to have more nightmares

Earth.com staff writer

Have you ever wondered about the quality of sleep of those who feel perpetually isolated or disconnected? A recent study shows that loneliness might cause sleepless nights filled with nightmares.

The researcher behind this fascinating study is Dr. Colin Hesse, a prominent figure at Oregon State University (OSU). 

Serving as the director of the School of Communication in OSU’s College of Liberal Arts, Dr. Hesse partnered with several experts from the University of Arizona, the University of Tampa, and Whitworth University to delve deeper into the connection between loneliness and nightmares.

Linking loneliness to nightmares

The insight that Dr. Hesse and his team have unveiled is no nugget of trivia. Instead, it has significant implications as loneliness and sleep disorders stand as formidable public health challenges. These conditions often lead to severe health risks, such as heart disease, stroke, and even premature death.

What’s the link that ties loneliness to nightmares? The team’s paper suggests that stress bridges the gap between loneliness, nightmare frequency, and intensity. 

But it doesn’t stop there. Other factors which are often associated with loneliness like consistent worry, anxiety, and a state of heightened alertness also come into play.

An evolutionary puzzle

According to Kory Floyd of the University of Arizona, the study’s lead author, these findings align with the evolutionary theory of loneliness. 

This theory proposes that a real, tangible sense of belonging is crucial for human survival. He argues that interpersonal relationships are not a luxury; they are a core human need.

Loneliness is a widespread condition that substantially hampers wellness. It results in suffering, manifesting in various forms, including impaired sleep. 

For their investigation, the researchers conducted surveys which included responses from over 1,600 adults between the ages of 18 and 81.

A new perspective on nightmares

Contrary to popular belief, the results suggest that nightmares are linked more with evolutionary factors as opposed to environmental influences, such as trauma. A lonely individual tends to experience stress, rumination, and extra alertness, all factors rooted deeply in evolution.

“It’s too early to talk about specific interventions in a concrete sort of way, but our findings are certainly consistent with the possibility that treating loneliness would help lessen someone’s nightmare experiences. That’s a possibility to address in controlled, clinical studies,” said Dr. Hesse.

The Sleep Foundation states that 50-70 million Americans grapple with some type of sleep disorder. Good, restorative sleep is pivotal for cognitive functioning, mood regulation, metabolism, and various other aspects of wellness. 

Therefore, it is of paramount importance to investigate psychological states, especially loneliness, that disrupt sleep. This is a crucial step in promoting overall well-being and tackling the challenges that come with loneliness.

Rising concerns about loneliness

The U.S. Surgeon General’s Office reports that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated half of American adults reported measurable levels of loneliness. This lack of connection heightens the risk of premature death to the same degree as smoking.

Reports from the Surgeon General’s Advisory on Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation suggests that loneliness significantly impacts health, increasing the risk of heart disease by 29 percent. 

Those who feel isolated face a 32% higher chance of experiencing a stroke. In older adults, frequent feelings of loneliness correlate with a 50% increased risk of dementia. 

Individuals who are isolated may see their chances of premature death rise by more than 60 percent. Moreover, people who frequently feel lonely are more than twice as likely to develop depression.

As researchers continue to dig deeper into the connection between loneliness and nightmares, remember that the importance of human connection cannot and should not be underestimated. 

Have we considered how our communities might be affected if we focused more on fostering strong interpersonal relationships? Could we initiate a dialogue on how to alleviate this loneliness epidemic?

Let’s remember: connection doesn’t just add to our lives; it enriches our existence, and perhaps, ensures better sleep too.

The study is published in the Journal of Psychology

—–

