Low sperm count directly linked to mobile phone use

The quality of semen and its potential effect on a man’s ability to conceive a child has always been a subject of deep medical and scientific interest. However, recent studies have thrown light on an alarming trend that suggests a decrease in sperm count and semen quality over the years.

Moreover, a disturbing study by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) delves deeper into the potential effects of mobile phone usage on sperm count and semen quality.

Semen quality and sperm count

Semen quality can be evaluated by looking into various parameters such as sperm concentration, total sperm count, sperm motility, and sperm morphology. The World Health Organization (WHO) provides a valuable benchmark for understanding these metrics.

For instance, a man whose sperm concentration falls below 15 million per milliliter may take over a year to successfully conceive a child. Additionally, if the sperm concentration goes below 40 million per milliliter, the chances of conception reduce considerably.

Declining trend in sperm count

Over the past fifty years, there has been a notable decline in sperm count. Reports suggest a global decrease from an average of 99 million sperm per milliliter to a concerning 47 million per milliliter.

Such a decline has been attributed to various factors. These are both environmental — like endocrine disruptors, pesticides, and radiation — and lifestyle-related, including diet, stress, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Mobile phones: A potential culprit?

While there’s a myriad of potential reasons for declining sperm counts, recent research poses the question: are mobile phones contributing to this trend?

In a significant study by the University of Geneva (UNIGE), conducted in collaboration with the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH), the association between mobile phone usage and semen parameters was explored.

The research team conducted a comprehensive survey. 2886 Swiss men aged 18 to 22 participated and filled out detailed questionnaires about their lifestyle habits, general health, and frequency of mobile phone usage.

Prof. Serge Nef from the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine highlighted a concerning association between frequent mobile phone use and reduced sperm concentration. In fact, men who used their phones more than 20 times a day had a sperm concentration of 44.5 million/mL. This represents a 21% decrease compared to those who used their phones less than once a week.

Interestingly, the association was more pronounced during the period of 2005-2007 and saw a decrease over time. Assoc. Prof. Martin RÖÖsli from Swiss TPH explained that this trend matched the shift from 2G to 3G and then 4G networks. This change has led to a reduction in the transmitting power of phones.

Overcoming past research limitations

Past studies attempting to identify the relationship between mobile phone usage and semen quality faced several challenges. Most were conducted on smaller sample sizes. Some did not adequately consider lifestyle factors. Finally, others were biased as participants were often recruited from fertility clinics.

These inconsistent markers led to varying and inconclusive results. However, the UNIGE study, with its broader sample size and detailed data collection, offers a more comprehensive view on the subject.

Yet, the UNIGE study wasn’t without its limitations. Rita Rahban, a senior researcher at UNIGE, pointed out that self-reported data has its drawbacks. The research assumed that the reported frequency of mobile phone usage by participants was an accurate measure of their exposure to electromagnetic radiation.

Up next: A new sperm count study

In light of the limitations from self-reported data, a new study funded by the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) was initiated in 2023. The primary goal of this study is to measure exposure to electromagnetic waves directly and precisely.

An application designed to collect data will be downloaded by participants to their mobile phones. This will help evaluate the specific impacts on male reproductive health and fertility potential.

There’s still a lot to be discovered about this potential link between mobile phone usage and decreased semen quality. As Rita Rahban concludes, the exact mechanism — whether it’s the microwaves emitted by mobile phones, an increase in testes temperature, or an effect on the hormonal regulation of sperm production — remains to be unveiled.

However, with ongoing research and increased awareness, the scientific community is better equipped to explore and address these concerns.

More about sperm count decline

As mentioned previously, global male sperm count has been a topic of growing concern and intense research. Recent findings indicate a significant decline in sperm counts over the past several decades. This fact has prompted alarms among scientists, doctors, and individuals alike.

Disturbing trend

In the past fifty years, researchers have identified a startling decrease in average sperm counts. As mentioned above, counts have plummeted from an average of 99 million sperm per milliliter in the past, to an average of just 47 million per milliliter in recent years. Such a rapid decline not only reveals a concerning health trend, but also poses potential challenges for future generations.

Unpacking the causes

Several factors have been identified as potential culprits behind this decline:

Environmental factors

Endocrine Disruptors: Chemicals like BPA, commonly found in plastics, can mimic or interfere with the body’s hormones. This can potentially affect sperm production.



Pesticides: Pesticides used in agriculture can disrupt the hormonal balance necessary for sperm production.



Radiation: Chronic exposure to certain types of radiation can also impair sperm production.

Lifestyle habits

Diet: Consumption of processed foods and those with high sugar content has increased over the years. This might impact overall health and fertility.



Alcohol and Smoking: Both are known to negatively affect sperm count and quality.



Stress: Chronic stress can lead to hormonal imbalances that may affect sperm production.



Obesity: Being a heavier person has numerous health implications, including reduced sperm count.

Implications for reproductive health

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the direct correlation between sperm count and male fertility. Men with sperm concentrations below 15 million per milliliter often face prolonged durations, often over a year, to conceive a child. Furthermore, if counts fall below 40 million per milliliter, the likelihood of conception becomes even slimmer.

This decline, therefore, doesn’t just pose personal challenges for couples trying to conceive but may also have broader societal implications. With reduced fertility rates, population dynamics may shift, potentially affecting everything from economic structures to social support systems.

Future outlook and recommendations

Addressing the declining sperm count requires a multi-pronged approach:

Awareness: Spreading knowledge about the factors that influence sperm count can help individuals make informed decisions about their health.



Lifestyle Changes: Adopting a balanced diet, reducing alcohol and tobacco use, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight can potentially mitigate the decline.



Policy Interventions: Governments and health bodies can regulate and reduce the use of harmful chemicals in agriculture and industry.



Further Research: Continuous research can help pinpoint other potential causes and solutions.

In summary, the decline in sperm count stands as a significant health concern, demanding attention and action from both individuals and the larger global community. By understanding the causes and embracing healthier lifestyles and policies, we can hope to reverse this trend and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.

The full study was published in the journal Fertility and Sterility.

