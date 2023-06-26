 Media coverage of climate change fails to inspire action • Earth.com
Media climate
06-26-2023

Media coverage of climate change fails to inspire action

Earth.com staff writer

Due to human activities such as greenhouse gas emissions, our planet is rapidly warming, with devastating consequences for all living beings. An increasing corpus of scientific articles dealing with climate change and its impacts have recently been published, and parts of it are covered by a variety of popular media outlets. 

But how does media select and relay research related to these issues to larger audiences? To answer this question, a team of geoscientists and psychologists led by the University of Lausanne (UNIL) in Switzerland has recently examined how a collection of over 50,000 scientific articles about climate change from 2020 made its way into the mainstream media.

The analysis revealed that most of the research selected by the media was biased to the natural sciences, and focused mainly on large-scale climate projections that will occur in the future, as well as on a narrow range of threats, such as droughts, storms, or melting glaciers, while discarding the social, economic, technological, and local aspects of climate change research. 

Pushing the wrong buttons

According to the experts, these types of narratives often fail to activate psychological mechanisms that might give rise to pro-environmental behaviors in their readers and may thus potentially backfire, leading to denial and avoidance.

“The individuals exposed to these facts, not feeling directly concerned by them, will tend towards a peripheral, superficial, and distracted treatment of the information,” said senior author Fabrizio Butera, a professor of Psychology at UNIL. “Only a central, deep, and attentive consideration will allow the public to transform what they know into mechanisms of action and commitment.”

“If the goal of mediating research is to have a societal impact, then it seems that we are pushing all the buttons that don’t work,” added lead author Marie-Elodie Perga, an associate professor of Earth Surface Dynamics at the same university.

Presenting problems without solutions 

Although large-scale threats such as those typically covered by mainstream media can create fear and potentially lead to behavioral changes in individuals and groups, such changes can only occur if the problems presented are also accompanied by solutions. 

By contrast, faced with purely descriptive articles emphasizing highly selected elements of climate change, readers may tend to ignore the problem, search for less anxiety-provoking information, and surround themselves with networks presenting more reassuring scenarios.

More engagement is needed

According to Perga, in order to communicate in a more effective way that could encourage society to engage more widely in climate action, “the treatment of environmental issues in a transversal and solution-oriented way would be useful. It would show that climate change has direct consequences on our lifestyles, our immediate environment or our finances, for example.”

Such an approach requires fundamental changes in the behavior of communication managers in research institutions, publishers, and media. “For the time being, the most renowned scientific publications favor end-of-century studies,” Perga explained. 

”Journalists then give very wide coverage to the publications of these journals, which are the most highly rated. Instead, in France, for example, a group of journalists has drawn up a charter advocating the adaptation of media coverage of these issues, and calling for more cross-disciplinarity.”

“With news usefulness defined as the ability to engage society in climate actions – through the publication and mediatization of more solution-oriented, interdisciplinary outputs that take into account the public’s resistance to change – both researchers and news professionals may move from being the whistleblowers of the problem to being part of the solution,” the authors concluded.

The study is published in the journal Global Environmental Change.

By Andrei Ionescu, Earth.com Staff Writer

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
06-26-2023
Evolutionary mystery: Why are mammals the only vertebrates to have only one lower jawbone?
06-26-2023
90 percent of the world’s aquaculture faces substantial risk from human-induced environmental changes
06-26-2023
New study of Earth’s stratosphere has important implications for life on Earth
06-26-2023
Sarabosaurus dahli: A newly discovered mosasaur species provides incredible evolutionary insights
06-26-2023
Some dog breeds are better at learning by observing humans than others
06-26-2023
Megalodon was a truly vicious killer, but not a cold-blooded one
06-26-2023
Media coverage of climate change fails to inspire action
06-26-2023
Massive study provides answers to how coral reefs can survive climate change
06-26-2023
Men infected with even mild COVID cases experience long-term decline in semen quality
06-26-2023
Ancient humans used to butcher and likely eat their ancestral relatives, possibly practicing cannibalism
06-26-2023
Regular daytime napping increases brain health
06-25-2023
Millions of Americans are at risk of a stroke from intense exercise
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved