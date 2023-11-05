Negative information
11-05-2023

Men are less likely to share negative information about themselves

Chrissy Sexton
Earth.com staff writer

Men are less likely to share their negative information compared to women, according to a study conducted by experts at Carnegie Mellon University, Bayes Business School, and Bocconi University.

The researchers suggest that this gender-based discrepancy may be due to a greater concern among men over how other people perceive them. This, they explained, results in a tendency to self-promote by sharing positive information about themselves and not revealing their negative information to others.

Gender differences 

“The results from our studies revealed a consistent, and to the best of our knowledge not previously identified, nuanced pattern, wherein the tendency for women to disclose more than men depends crucially on the nature of the information shared,” said study first author Dr. Erin Carbone.

“These findings can help make sense of the existing literature, as well as clarify some existing stereotypes, around gender differences in disclosure.”

The digital age

In an era dominated by digital communication, the relevance of these findings cannot be overstated. The research is among the first to address how gender impacts the sharing of information in the digital landscape. 

The study breaks new ground by using the context of contemporary social media habits to evaluate its hypotheses.

How the research was conducted 

Through a series of three experiments involving more than 1,000 participants, the researchers scrutinized the tendencies to share or withhold different types of news. 

The first experiment asked participants to recall instances where they were eager to share information and whether they acted on this impulse. 

Positive news

Men reported similar frequencies to women when it came to positive news, such as job promotions, but were significantly less likely to share negative news, such as being passed over for a promotion.

Further studies quantified these desires to disclose and assessed the willingness of participants to share positive or negative information on various subjects. 

The results showed that women generally felt more satisfied with their level of disclosure, while men more commonly held back on sharing thoughts and feelings that perhaps would have been beneficial to disclose.

Full disclosure 

“Disclosure is increasingly prevalent and permanent in the digital age. The advent of social media and digital communication channels has enabled unprecedented levels of information sharing, which is accompanied by an array of social and psychological consequences,” said study co-author Professor Irene Scopelliti.

“Our results show that gender remains an important fault line when it comes to the desire and propensity to disclose negative information, and men may be differentially advantaged by, or vulnerable to, the consequences of information sharing compared to women.”

Study implications

The study suggests that men may either benefit or suffer more from the impacts of information sharing, posing a new area for both psychological and sociological inquiry. 

This could have far-reaching implications, from personal relationships to professional settings, where communication and openness are often key to success and well-being.

The study is published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
11-05-2023
Young trees are not responding well to climate change
11-05-2023
Men are less likely to share negative information about themselves
11-05-2023
Riding the wind: Joro spiders are invading the U.S. at an alarming rate
11-05-2023
Caribbean salt impacts global weather and climate
11-05-2023
Doctors: Kids under the age of two should not be allowed screen time
11-05-2023
Dinosaurs are helping astronomers in the search for extraterrestrial life
11-05-2023
Saturn’s magnificent rings will vanish in 2025
11-05-2023
Huge solar eruption called the "canyon of fire" extended more than 60,000 miles
11-04-2023
As clocks fall back today, how does this time change impact health?
11-04-2023
Not so dim-witted: Pigeons have their own version of machine learning 
11-04-2023
Climate change has become a human rights crisis
11-04-2023
Rats have an imagination like humans and they use it often
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved