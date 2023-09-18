Millions of Americans are unknowingly exposed to secondhand smoke

A recent study has unveiled a startling revelation that over 56 million Americans – which accounts for more than half of the adult population – have unknowingly been exposed to the harmful effects of secondhand tobacco smoke.

This significant exposure to toxic secondhand smoke was discovered by researchers from the University of Florida (UF).

Secondhand smoke exposure

Secondhand smoke, also known as passive smoke, is known to have no safe levels of exposure.

Persistent exposure to it can significantly increase the risk of various chronic diseases like coronary heart disease, respiratory disorders, and even certain types of cancers.

“There is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure, and long term exposure can increase the risk of many chronic conditions, such as coronary heart disease, respiratory disease, and cancers. We want people to be aware of their exposure so they can take protective actions,” said study lead author Ruixuan (Roxanne) Wang, a doctoral candidate in the UF College of Public Health and Health Professions.

How the research was conducted

The researchers relied on the presence of cotinine in the blood to determine exposure to tobacco products. Cotinine, a result of nicotine exposure in recent days, is the standard for such detections.

The team analyzed data from the U.S. National Health and Examination Survey, conducted by the CDC from 2013 to 2020, which encompassed over 13,000 American adults.

What the researchers discovered

The analysis revealed that the blood of 51% of these individuals contained a byproduct of nicotine, indicating exposure to secondhand smoke.

Astonishingly, less than half of the affected individuals claimed to have been exposed to smoke, revealing a massive gap in awareness about secondhand smoke exposure.

Underreported exposure

According to the researchers, it is unclear why the level of underreported exposure was so high. Cotinine measurements are very sensitive and can detect low levels of smoke exposure.

“It could be the case that for low-level exposure, maybe you don’t notice it. You’re in a public setting, and maybe you’re not even aware someone is using tobacco around you. Maybe it’s so minor you forgot,” said study senior author Professor Jennifer LeLaurin.

“There’s also the possibility that some of the respondents were aware of some secondhand smoke exposure but chose not to report it due to the stigma.”

Wang hopes that these revelations will pave the way for targeted interventions for at-risk groups.

Study implications

“Understanding the extent of underreported nicotine exposure is crucial for developing effective public health strategies and interventions,” wrote the study authors.

“It is imperative to bolster public consciousness about the risks associated with secondhand smoke.”

“Additionally, surveillance tools should also incorporate measures of exposure to outdoor secondhand smoke and e-cigarette vapor to enhance the quality of data monitoring.”

“Findings from this study can guide tobacco control initiatives and inform smoke-free air legislation.”

The research is published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research, and was supported by the Florida Health Policy Leadership Academy and the Florida Department of Health.

