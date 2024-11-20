Most cities lack sufficient canopy cover, despite visible trees
11-20-2024

Most cities lack sufficient canopy cover, despite visible trees

Sanjana Gajbhiye
Earth.com staff writer

There is a green deficit in our cities, and it’s more serious than you think. A new study led by RMIT University in Australia highlights this glaring issue. The study measured access to nature in eight global cities and found most of them to be grossly deficient in canopy cover.

This is despite these cities having a significant number of trees in sight. The discrepancy lies in the lack of adequate “canopy cover” – the overhead layer of branches and leaves that provide shade, reducing temperatures and increasing green cover.

Troubling tree deficit

Less than 30 percent of buildings in cities such as New York City, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires, and Denver were found to be in neighborhoods with adequate canopy cover.

New York and Amsterdam scored almost 0% for canopy cover, while a whopping 92 and 50 percent of their buildings, respectively, had views of at least three trees.

This research, a collaborative effort with the Technical University of Munich, studied over 2.5 million buildings across eight cities using the “3-30-300” rule, an emerging sustainable cities measure.

This innovative rule states that every home, school, and workplace should have a view of at least three trees, be located in a neighborhood with at least 30% canopy cover, and be within 300 meters of a park.

Canopy cover champions

Among the cities studied, only Seattle and Singapore could pass the 30% canopy benchmark. In these cities, 45% and 75% of buildings, respectively, have the luxury of enjoying adequate shading.

But the access to parks is not consistent. Singapore and Amsterdam scored high, while Buenos Aires and New York City trailed behind.

Need for more canopy cover

Dr. Thami Croeser, a lead researcher and an RMIT University research fellow, found it alarming that a majority of the buildings studied failed the 30% tree canopy test.

Considering that 2023 was the hottest year on record and 25% of the global population experienced dangerous levels of extreme heat, canopy cover is an urgent requirement to cool down our cities, noted Dr. Croeser.

Benefits of tree cover in cities

“Previous research has shown depression, anxiety, obesity and heatstroke are more prevalent in urban areas that lack access to shady tree canopy and green open spaces,” said Dr. Croeser.

Environmentally, urban trees play a critical role in improving air quality by absorbing pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, while also filtering harmful particulate matter.

Additionally, trees are essential for stormwater management, as their roots absorb rainfall and reduce the risk of flooding.

By storing carbon, urban forests help offset greenhouse gas emissions. They also provide vital habitats for birds, insects, and other wildlife, enhancing urban biodiversity.

Insufficiency of current practices

Dr. Croeser is critical of current methods of street design or retrofitting, which tend to prioritize infrastructure like cabling and pipelines over tree growth.

He advocates for a change in our practice, to prioritize green infrastructure and incorporate trees into early stages of design.

Struggles of urban trees

Urban trees face a tough life. They are planted in compacted soil, covered with asphalt and lack proper water access.

Dr. Croeser argues that improving these conditions can greatly enhance the growth and longevity of urban trees, thus increasing canopy cover. The “3-30-300” rule might be relatively new, but it is rapidly gaining global acceptance.

This benchmark was devised by Dutch urban forestry expert Professor Cecil Konijnendijk.to set a definitive, evidence-based minimum for nature in cities.

Future research directions

Professor Wolfgang Weisser from the Technical University of Munich and Dirk Voets, Senior Advisor Geospatial at Cobra Groeninzicht, have expressed support of the “3-30-300” rule and are optimistic about its potential.

The study is a clarion call for us to reassess our urban designs. The findings reach out to a global audience to advocate for more harmonious co-existence with nature in our urban spaces.

The research may ultimately be a catalyst for significant change, leading us to build more sustainable, liveable, and delightful cities.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates. 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/11/Binary-stars.jpg
11-20-2024
Binary systems with living and dead stars reveal stellar secrets 
2024/11/Climate-weather.jpg
11-20-2024
How much does climate change influence extreme weather events?
2024/11/Curiosity-sulfur.jpg
11-20-2024
Sulfur stones and spiderwebs: Curiosity's latest discoveries on Mars
2024/11/Cells-learn.jpg
11-20-2024
Biological breakthrough: Cells can ‘learn’ like brains
2024/11/Bad-habits.jpg
11-20-2024
Brain science: A new approach to breaking bad habits
2024/11/Canopy-cover6.jpg
11-20-2024
Most cities lack sufficient canopy cover, despite visible trees
2024/11/Diet-shifts.jpg
11-20-2024
Global diet shifts: The hidden costs of what we eat
2024/11/human-memory_stored_different-body-cells_1m.jpg
11-20-2024
Memory is stored in cells throughout the body, not just the brain
2024/11/Covid-19-travels.jpg
11-20-2024
How the COVID-19 virus travels deep inside our lungs
2024/11/finasteride_old-drug_magic-pill_hair-loss_heart-health_prostate_1m.jpg
11-20-2024
Old drug now called a "magic pill" because it regrows hair and improves heart health
Color,Laser,Beams,Fantail,In,A,Haze
11-20-2024
If shadows are created by light, how can light cast its own shadow?
2024/11/Birds-navigate-.jpg
11-20-2024
Birds navigate using clues from Earth's magnetic field
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
Earthsnap
Get the app
Privacy Policy
Terms of service
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved