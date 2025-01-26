Surprising diet of early farmers from 5,000 years ago revealed by new technology

Have you ever wondered what farmers in ancient times ate thousands of years ago? Their diets, shaped by the landscapes that the farmers inhabited and the resources available to them, offer a window into the past.

It’s fascinating to see how their meals evolved from humble grain-based recipes – rooted in necessity and tradition – to the complex, rich, and intricate flavors we enjoy today.

While historians and archaeologists have been unraveling the secrets of ancient civilizations for decades, one fascinating piece remained undisclosed – the exact menu of the earliest farmers.

What ingredients did they rely on to sustain their communities? How did they supplement their cultivated crops with nature’s bounty?

But recently, a compelling study, drawing on cutting-edge archaeological techniques, has shed new light on this captivating subject, revealing surprising insights into the diverse and resourceful diets of our ancestors.

What did ancient farmers eat?

Unfolding the story requires a journey to Southern Scandinavia and Northern Germany, specifically Oldenburg LA 77, a region once known for its Middle Neolithic settlements.

Oldenburg LA 77 is located in a former wetland area known as the Oldenburger Graben, resting on the southwestern coast of the Baltic Sea.

This area was home to a number of settlements, and this once-secluded village stands as a reflection of the evolution of society, gradually shifting from isolated farmsteads to more concentrated, populated villages.

Ancient farming diets

During the excavations, scientists discovered plenty of artifacts including houses, wells, and an array of daily life materials such as pottery fragments and grinding stones.

“Grinding stones are truly archives for preserving information about plant foods. Even a small fragment of them can carry plenty of plant microfossils, including starch grains and phytoliths,” noted Dr. Jingping An, a research assistant in the study.

And so, it is these grinding stones from Oldenburg LA 77 that provided the breakthrough in this gastronomical mystery.

Examining grinding stones

The study, led by experts from the Collaborative Research Center (CRC) 1266 in Kiel, analyzed ancient plant microfossils preserved on these grinding stones. The findings were impressive, to say the least.

Various food ingredients were discovered, including wheat, barley, fruits of wild grasses, knotweeds, and acorns. Starch-rich tubers, and possibly a small number of wild legume seeds, were also detected.

These wild ingredients shed light on our ancestors’ use of nature’s bounty.

“Charred wild plants have been documented by archaeobotanical analyses of soil samples from this Neolithic village, but this study further confirms their consumption by looking directly into food processing,” noted Professor Wiebke Kirleis, who led the research.

“People in the past knew how to enrich their diet,” added Dr. An.

Undoubtedly, our ancestors were culinary explorers, well-versed in supplementing their meals with the best of what their environment had to offer.

Similar diets among ancient farmers

Interestingly, a similar dietary pattern was observed in a different site – the Frydenlund site in Denmark – which was part of the same Funnel Beaker Culture.

Plant microfossils from wild plants were also found on the grinding stones at this site.

Ultimately, the study offers a fascinating insight into the culinary lifestyle of our earliest farmers. They were not just farmers but also skilled food processors, adept at harnessing the variety of ingredients around them to enrich their meals and lead a wholesome life.

Legacy of Neolithic farmers

The dietary choices of Neolithic farmers were not only shaped by necessity but also by an intuitive understanding of their environment.

Their ability to blend cultivated grains with wild plants provided a balanced and diverse diet that sustained growing communities.

Today, this ancient knowledge continues to influence modern dietary trends, with a renewed focus on whole grains, plant-based nutrition, and sustainable food sources.

Studies of early farming practices offer valuable insights into how our ancestors adapted to their surroundings, utilizing locally available ingredients to create nourishing meals.

The enduring legacy of ancient farmers highlights the importance of biodiversity and traditional knowledge in shaping the way we eat today.

The full study was published in the journal Journal of Archaeological Science.

Image Credit: Susanne Beyer, Kiel University

