Narwhals use their tusks in completely unexpected ways

The narwhal (Monodon monoceros), a whale native to the Arctic, is famous for its long, spiral tusk. This tusk, actually an extended tooth, can grow up to 10 feet and is most common in males. Throughout history, it has inspired legends of unicorns and fascinated scientists.

Researchers believe the tusk plays a role in mate selection, but its full purpose remains uncertain. The elusive nature of narwhals makes studying their tusk behavior challenging, as few have witnessed their activities in the wild.

How narwhals use their tusks

Until recently, much about narwhal behavior remained a mystery. Their social interactions, reproductive habits, and adaptability to environmental changes were largely unknown.

However, a recent study by Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans has provided new insights. The research was conducted in collaboration with Inuit communities in Nunavut.

Using drones, the team captured 17 distinct behaviors, revealing how narwhals interact with their environment.

For the first time, scientists observed narwhals using their tusks to influence the behavior of Arctic char (Salvelinus alpinus).

The footage showed narwhals delivering precise strikes with their tusks, stunning and possibly killing fish. These findings offer a rare glimpse into their foraging strategies and interactions with prey.

Playful and social narwhals

The study also documented evidence of play among narwhals. Researchers observed what appeared to be exploratory-object play, suggesting these whales engage in activities beyond survival needs.

Some behaviors indicated social learning, where narwhals may teach or influence one another. Individual personality differences among narwhals also became apparent, further demonstrating their complexity.

The study also captured the first recorded interactions between narwhals, fish, and birds. In one case, glaucous gulls (Larus hyperboreus) attempted to steal food from narwhals, showcasing a rare instance of kleptoparasitism.

These interactions reveal the intricate relationships between species in the Arctic ecosystem.

Closer look at narwhal tusking

Study senior author Dr. Greg O’Corry-Crowe is a research professor at FAU Harbor Branch and a National Geographic Explorer.

“Narwhals are known for their ‘tusking’ behavior, where two or more of them simultaneously raise their tusks almost vertically out of the water, crossing them in what may be a ritualistic behavior to assess a potential opponent’s qualities or to display those qualities to potential mates,” said Dr. O’Corry-Crowe.

“But now we know that narwhal tusks have other uses, some quite unexpected, including foraging, exploration and play.”

The study revealed that narwhals exhibit remarkable dexterity with their tusks. They can track moving prey with precision, adjusting their strikes to manipulate the fish.

The tip of the tusk appeared particularly effective in stimulating responses from fish, allowing narwhals to interact directly with their prey.

Climate change and narwhal behavior

“I have been studying narwhal for over a decade and have always marveled at their tusks,” said study co-author Dr. Cortney Watt, a research scientist at Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“To observe them using their tusks for foraging and play is remarkable. This unique study where we set up a remote field camp and spent time filming narwhal with drones is yielding many interesting insights and is providing a bird’s eye view of their behavior that we have never seen before.”

These discoveries highlight how climate change may influence narwhal behavior. As Arctic conditions shift, new interspecies encounters may become more common, forcing animals to adapt.

Social learning and adaptation

“Our observations provide clear evidence of narwhals chasing fish and using their tusks to interact directly with the fish and to influence the fish’s behavior,” said Dr. O’Corry-Crowe.

“Some of the interactions we saw appeared competitive in nature with one whale blocking or trying to block another whale’s access to the same target fish, while others may have been more subtle, possibly communicative and even affiliative. None appeared overtly aggressive.”

Narwhals appear to learn from one another, suggesting that social behaviors could accelerate adaptation to environmental changes. This adaptability will be crucial as Arctic ice patterns shift and prey availability fluctuates.

Importance of non-invasive research

“To understand how narwhals are being affected by and adapting to the changing Arctic, field studies using innovative, non-invasive tools like drones are essential to observe them in their natural environment without disturbing them,” said Dr. O’Corry-Crowe.

“Drones provide a unique, real-time view of their behavior, helping scientists gather crucial data on how narwhals are responding to shifts in ice patterns, prey availability and other environmental changes. Such studies are key to understanding the impact of global warming on these elusive animals.”

This research was supported by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, FAU Harbor Branch, the National Geographic Society, the World Wildlife Fund Canada, the Nunavut Wildlife Management Board, and Natural Resources Canada’s Polar Continental Shelf Program.

The findings offer a new perspective on narwhals, showcasing their intelligence, adaptability, and intricate tusk-related social structures. As climate change reshapes the Arctic, ongoing research will be vital in understanding and protecting these remarkable whales.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

Image Credit: O’Corry-Crowe, FAU/Watt, DFO

