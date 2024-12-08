NASA is on a mission to map America’s mineral wealth

High above the sunlit, arid landscapes of the American West, a NASA aircraft soared on a mission to map the minerals hidden below.

This wasn’t a journey to explore distant galaxies but a critical quest to uncover the resources essential for America’s renewable energy future.

From lithium for electric vehicles to rare earth elements crucial for wind turbines, these hidden treasures hold the potential to drive the nation’s clean energy ambitions.

With every pass of its hyperspectral sensors, the aircraft revealed a vibrant tapestry of mineral deposits once invisible to the naked eye.

Hunting minerals: An aerial exploration

Soaring majestically in the sky was NASA’s ER-2 high-altitude research aircraft, its underbelly armed with optical sensors that perceived the earth in hundreds of shades.

To the naked eye, the desert looked a barren brown, but through the lens of these sophisticated sensors, it seemed to burst with colors, each representing a hidden mineral treasure.

This flight was part of an ambitious venture known as the Geological Earth Mapping Experiment (GEMx), led by NASA in collaboration with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Creating mineral maps

The goal was to map minerals vital to American national security, the tech industry, and clean energy. The survey was focused on an area almost the size of Spain, including the states of California, Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon.

The ground beneath these lands was about to reveal secrets that could contribute to the country’s self-sufficiency in obtaining mineral commodities.

“We’ve been exploring the earth beneath our feet for hundreds of years, and we’re discovering that we’ve only just begun,” said Kevin Reath, NASA’s associate project manager for GEMx.

Spectrometer: The new lens

In addition to traditional tools like lidar and magnetic-radiometric sensors, this mineral exploration effort harnesses the power of imaging spectrometers.

These high-tech optical tools detect various wavelengths of light reflected off planetary surfaces. They will now aid in mapping surface minerals across the treeless expanses of the Western United States.

By reflecting a unique light pattern, each molecule acts like a fingerprint. Through a spectroscopic lens, therefore, a barren desert can transform into a canvas of colors, each revealing a different mineral presence including mica, kaolinite, and gypsum.

“We’re not digging for gold. We’re revealing what’s hidden in plain sight,” said Robert Green, a scientist involved in the GEMx project.

The great lithium hunt

A mineral that is of particular interest to the researchers is lithium. Found in various forms, this silvery metal is critical to the proliferation of clean energy, notably in powering electric vehicle batteries.

As demand for lithium-based batteries grows, legacy mines such as Hector Mine near Barstow, California, are being revisited for potential lithium deposits.

“Mine wastes are also potential sources of lithium, and many other byproduct commodities,” said Bernard Hubbard, a remote sensing geologist at USGS. “What has been a pollution source for communities could now be a resource.”

Broader focus of the research

As the GEMx flights prepare to resume in the spring of 2025, scientists anticipate a treasure trove of data, paving the way for the first-ever complete hyperspectral map of California.

Besides identifying mineral deposits, the research is expected to yield insight into invasive plant species, mine waste that can contaminate surrounding environments, and natural hazards such as earthquakes, landslides, and wildfires.

“We are just beginning to scratch the surface in applying these measurements to help the nation’s economy, security, and health,” shared Raymond Kokaly, the GEMx survey lead from USGS.

Sustainable resource extraction

The GEMx mission isn’t just about identifying existing mineral deposits; it’s also paving the way for more sustainable resource extraction.

By providing detailed hyperspectral maps, scientists can pinpoint precise locations of mineral-rich zones, reducing the environmental footprint of mining operations.

This approach minimizes unnecessary excavation, helping to preserve ecosystems while maximizing resource efficiency.

Critical minerals like cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements – vital for technologies ranging from renewable energy systems to advanced electronics – are also on the radar.

These maps may hold the key to unlocking untapped resources, giving the U.S. a competitive edge in the global race for clean energy solutions.

Image Credit: NASA/Carla Thomas

