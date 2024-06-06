New NASA mission will study the Moon's far side and moonquakes

NASA’s latest venture, the Farside Seismic Suite (FSS), is poised to revolutionize our understanding of seismic activities on the Moon’s far side, an area still shrouded in mystery.

This project utilizes advanced seismometers originally developed for the InSight Mars mission, which detected over a thousand marsquakes.

These instruments are now being adapted to withstand the Moon’s unique environmental challenges.

Far side of the Moon still holds mystery

The Moon’s far side, often called the “dark side,” remains largely uncharted and mysterious.

Unlike the near side, which always faces Earth, the far side is rugged and heavily cratered, with few of the large, flat maria (basaltic plains) that characterize the near side. This terrain results from its unique geological history.

The far side of the Moon was first glimpsed by humanity in 1959, when the Soviet Luna 3 spacecraft transmitted images back to Earth.

Since then, various missions, including those from NASA, the European Space Agency, and more recently China’s Chang’e missions, have provided additional data.

Chang’e-4, launched by China, made history by landing the first rover, Yutu-2, on the far side in 2019. This mission has provided valuable information about the far side’s surface composition and lunar regolith.

Most recently, China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe landed on the less-explored far side of the moon. This initiative, a key part of China’s ambitious lunar agenda, aims to explore and unravel the mysteries of this region hidden from Earth’s view.

Why the Moon’s far side is important

Research on the Moon’s far side is crucial for several reasons. It offers a pristine environment to study the impact history of the inner solar system.

The far side’s lack of maria suggests a different thermal and geological history compared to the near side, which could provide clues about the Moon’s formation and evolution.

Furthermore, the far side is a potential site for future radio astronomy. Its location, shielded from Earth’s radio interference, makes it an ideal spot to place radio telescopes to observe the universe in ways not possible from Earth.

Mars to the Moon

The suite for studying Moon’s far side comprises two highly sensitive seismometers that mark a significant technological leap over their Apollo-era predecessors.

One of these, the Very Broadband (VBB) seismometer, is capable of detecting vibrations smaller than a single hydrogen atom. The other, the Short Period (SP) sensor, captures motion in three dimensions using advanced silicon chip sensors.

Together, these devices will be nestled within a robust cube structure, insulated and protected, ready to endure the harsh lunar conditions.

Strategic lunar landing in Moon’s far side

Scheduled for deployment in 2026, the FSS will touch down in the Schrödinger basin, a vast impact crater near the Moon’s South Pole.

This self-sufficient, solar-powered suite is equipped with its own computer and communications hardware and is engineered to operate through both the scorching lunar days and the freezing nights.

Historic contributions

Upon deployment, FSS will deliver NASA’s first seismic data from the Moon’s far side in nearly half a century, offering unprecedented insights into lunar internal activity and structure.

This data will not only enhance our understanding of the Moon but also provide valuable comparisons with Earth and Mars, contributing to broader planetary science.

Mark Panning, the FSS principal investigator, shared his enthusiasm about the suite’s capabilities, saying, “FSS will offer answers to questions we’ve been asking about the Moon for decades. We cannot wait to start getting this data back.”

Collaborative international efforts

The development of FSS was a collaborative effort involving multiple international partners.

The VBB seismometer, originally a backup for the InSight Mars mission, was developed by the French space agency, CNES, while the SP sensor was a joint effort by Kinemetrics, the University of Oxford, and Imperial College London.

The robust testing and assembly processes these instruments underwent ensure they are prepared for the challenges of space travel and lunar exploration.

As the FSS prepares for its lunar mission, the teams involved look forward to the wealth of data it will provide.

Ed Miller, the FSS project manager at JPL, expressed a sentiment shared by many involved, explaining, “We went to Mars together, and now we’ll be able to look up at the Moon and know we built something up there. It’ll make us so proud.”

Unraveling Moon mysteries with FSS

The deployment of the Farside Seismic Suite represents a significant milestone in space exploration, bridging past achievements with future ambitions.

As we await its launch, the potential scientific discoveries hold the promise to illuminate not just the moonquakes of the lunar far side but also the fundamental processes that govern all rocky bodies in our solar system.

