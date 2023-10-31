Ghostly "cosmic hand" discovered by NASA x-ray telescopes

Two of NASA’s X-ray telescopes have captured what appears to be the “bones” of a spectral cosmic hand, stretching its fingers into the vast expanse of space.

Situated approximately 16,000 light-years away from our home planet, this chilling formation was observed for an unprecedented 17 days, marking the longest duration the telescope has been focused on a singular object since its inauguration in December 2021.

Otherworldly “cosmic hand” formation

This otherworldly formation is not an entirely new discovery. While its presence has been known for some time, this is the longest the formation has been under observation.

Emanating from a supernova explosion, the “hand” is a remnant of MSH 15-52, a celestial event that took place about 1,700 years ago. This supernova is considered one of the youngest in our Milky Way galaxy.

Its explosion not only created this uncanny pattern but also gave birth to an ultra-dense, magnetized star, known as a pulsar.

Spectral remains

“Around 1,500 years ago, a in our galaxy ran out of nuclear fuel to burn,” explained a team of researchers led by Stanford University.

“When this happened, the star collapsed onto itself and formed an extremely dense object called a neutron star.”

Although NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory had initially identified MSH 15-52 in 2001, the agency’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has since brought forth even more intricate details of these spectral remains, accompanied by a spine-chilling purple aura.

The magnetic field

Roger Romani, who led the research, drew an analogy between the nebula and human anatomy.

“The IXPE data gives us the first map of the magnetic field in the ‘hand,'” said Romani. “The charged particles producing the X-rays travel along the, determining the basic shape of the nebula like the bones do in a person’s hand.”

A noteworthy feature of IXPE is its ability to deduce the electric field orientation of X-rays, a phenomenon termed X-ray polarization. This is directed by the magnetic field of the X-ray source.

“In large regions of MSH 15-52, the amount of polarization is remarkably high, reaching the maximum level expected from theoretical work,” said the researchers.

“To achieve that strength, the magnetic field must be very straight and uniform, meaning there is little turbulence in the pulsar wind nebula regions.”

“Cosmic hand” created by x-ray jet

Of all the mesmerizing facets of MSH 15-52, what caught the team’s attention was a radiant X-ray jet that seems to emanate from the pulsar, stretching to the “wrist” of the nebulous cosmic hand.

“The new IXPE data reveal that the polarization at the start of the jet is low, likely because this is a turbulent region with complex, tangled magnetic fields associated with the generation of high-energy particles,” wrote the study authors.

“By the end of the jet, the magnetic field lines appear to straighten and become much more uniform, causing the polarization to become much larger.”

This indicates that particles gain momentum in the turbulent areas near the pulsar, located at the hand’s base, and progress to regions where the magnetic field is consistent, such as the wrist and fingers.

“We’ve uncovered the life history of super energetic matter and antimatter particles around the pulsar. This teaches us about how pulsars can act as particle accelerators,” said study co-author Niccolò Di Lalla.

Image Credit: NASA/CXC/Stanford Univ./R. Romani et al.

—

—

