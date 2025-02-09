Natural alternative to Ozempic may soon be available for humans

Sugar holds a strong place in many people’s diets, especially when stress runs high or snacks are within easy reach. While sugar’s appeal may feel irresistible, excessive consumption can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Scientists may have discovered a natural way to regulate blood sugar and curb cravings, akin to drugs like Ozempic. They’ve been investigating the relationship between sugar intake, gut signals, and hormones that help control appetite.

Reducing sugar intake can be challenging, but experts emphasize that managing blood sugar lowers the risk of diabetes complications.

Health guidelines suggest limiting added sugars to 9 teaspoons per day for men and 6 teaspoons per day for women.

Though this might seem difficult, research points to gut microbes as a potential secret weapon against persistent cravings and obesity.

Understanding GLP-1 – the basics

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a hormone your body naturally produces in the gut. It plays a big role in managing blood sugar and appetite.

After you eat, your intestines release GLP-1, which signals your pancreas to pump out insulin. At the same time, it tells your liver to slow down glucose production, keeping blood sugar levels steady.

But GLP-1 doesn’t stop there – it also slows digestion and sends signals to your brain that make you feel full, which helps prevent overeating.

Drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Victoza mimic GLP-1’s natural actions, helping control blood sugar and curb cravings.

Gut signals and sugary foods

Dr. Li from Jiangnan University in China has been examining how gut signals might shape a person’s preference for sugary foods.

In a recent publication, the authors state, “A growing body of research has revealed that our cravings for dietary components originate from signals sent from the gut, a key organ in transmitting dietary preferences.”

This highlights the dynamic interaction between diet and gut microbes.

They also note, “However, which genes, gut flora, and metabolites in the gut microenvironment are involved in the regulation of sugar preference is currently unclear.”

To understand this better, some studies have explored the role of hormones in sugar cravings, especially in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

There is also evidence suggesting that those with certain genetic variations tied to FGF21 are about 20% more likely to consume high amounts of sweet foods.

GLP-1 and gut microbiota

One surprising discovery involves Ffar4, a receptor that influences gut microbiota composition. When Ffar4 levels decrease, the abundance of a gut microbe, Bacteroides vulgatus, may shift.

Researchers at Jiangnan University have found that increasing this microbe in diabetic mice can “orchestrate the secretion of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1).”

This microbe produces metabolic compounds that send signals linked to sugar cravings and energy balance.

Bacteroides vulgatus is known to produce pantothenate, a form of vitamin B5. Scientists report that pantothenate helps release GLP-1, a hormone tied to satiety and blood sugar regulation.

GLP-1, in turn, triggers the release of another hormone, FGF21. When these signals function properly, the body manages sugar more effectively, ultimately reducing the urge for sweet foods.

What happens next?

People with type 2 diabetes often have impaired GLP-1 function, prompting researchers to explore ways to improve or mimic its activity.

GLP-1 agonist drugs, such as semaglutide, have proven effective in lowering blood sugar and controlling appetite.

While these medications work, some scientists are investigating whether natural methods can stimulate the same hormonal pathways. The authors suggest their study “provides a strategy for diabetes prevention.”

This approach brings the gut microbiome into focus, as small changes in microbial makeup might have broader implications.

If further research confirms similar outcomes in humans, it could influence how doctors approach sugar cravings and early diabetes management.

Emerging studies indicate potential benefits in boosting beneficial gut microbes, but it remains unclear how soon this concept will translate into practical medical solutions.

GLP-1, microbiomes, and the future

Many questions remain about how gut microbes shape individual dietary choices. Researchers continue exploring whether manipulating these microbes could regulate sugar intake without drastic measures.

Adjustments in gut microbe populations might not only help balance blood sugar but also support overall health.

Evidence linking intestinal bacteria to hunger-regulating hormones is growing, raising hopes that these discoveries may curb sugar cravings before diabetes develops.

Some might compare this to a helpful chain reaction: the gut microbe produces specific compounds, those compounds activate the body’s natural signals, and the result is steadier blood sugar control.

While the future direction of this research is uncertain, ongoing discoveries about microbes and hormones provide valuable insights into maintaining health – and possibly preserving a sweet tooth in moderation.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

