Natural cannabinoids in the brain relieve stress

In recent years, cannabis has taken center stage in discussions about mental health. The psychoactive cannabinoid THC has been shown to relieve stress and anxiety.

But what if our brains have their own natural version of this compound that plays a role in mitigating stress? New research from Northwestern University suggests that this might be the case.

According to the study, our brains do not sit idle when we are exposed to stress. The experts found that the cannabinoid molecules released by our own cerebral network seem to affect the brain similarly to THC.

Stress response

The specific pathways and neural circuits influenced by natural cannabinoids have been poorly understood.

The study reveals that during stressful situations, the amygdala – an integral emotional center in the brain – releases cannabinoid molecules.

These molecules subsequently act to temper the stress alarm sent from the hippocampus, a critical memory and emotion center in the brain.

The findings support the existing theory that these self-produced cannabinoid molecules serve as the body’s innate response to stress.

Stress-related disorders

Stress can exacerbate or trigger psychiatric disorders ranging from major depression to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Study co-author Dr. Sachi Patel is an expert in Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a psychiatrist at Northwestern Medicine.

“Understanding how the brain adapts to stress at the molecular, cellular and circuit level could provide critical insight into how stress is translated into mood disorders and may reveal novel therapeutic targets for the treatment of stress-related disorders,” said Dr. Patel.

According to Dr. Patel, the study indicates that impairments in this endogenous cannabinoid signaling system in the brain could lead to a greater susceptibility to developing stress-related psychiatric disorders including depression and PTSD, although this remains to be determined in humans.

Cannabinoid production

For their research, the Northwestern team used a cutting-edge protein sensor to detect the presence of cannabinoid molecules at specific brain synapses.

The study revealed that the amygdala, under certain high-frequency activity patterns, can produce cannabinoids. These molecules were observed in mice subjected to various stress types.

Cannabinoid receptor

When the experts removed the target for these cannabinoids, the cannabinoid receptor type 1, mice demonstrated a diminished ability to handle stress.

More specifically, without these receptors at the crucial juncture between the hippocampus and amygdala, the mice exhibited passive stress responses.

Mice without the cannabinoid receptor also had a decreased inclination for sweetened water post-stress. This suggests the mice were experiencing anhedonia – the loss of ability to feel pleasure – which is a common symptom of depressive disorders.

Study implications

The endocannabinoid system is increasingly recognized as a viable target for drug development for stress-related disorders. Ultimately, the findings may help to inform future therapeutic strategies.

“Determining whether increasing levels of endogenous cannabinoids can be used as potential therapeutics for stress-related disorders is a next logical step from this study and our previous work,” said Dr. Patel.

“There are ongoing clinical trials in this area that may be able to answer this question in the near future.”

The research is published in the journal Cell Reports.

—-

