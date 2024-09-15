Big Bang theory of how the universe began is refuted by Webb telescope study

The Big Bang theory has long been regarded as the primary explanation for the origin of the universe. However, could it be that we are viewing the cosmos through an imperfect lens?

Professor Lior Shamir’s recent study challenges this prevailing notion, suggesting that an alternative, less widely recognized theory may illuminate our understanding of the universe just as effectively, if not more so.

Shamir’s research, published in the journal Particles, provides fresh evidence supporting the “tired light” theory.

This concept, introduced nearly a century ago, offers a different perspective on the expansion of the universe — or the lack thereof.

Understanding the “Tired Light” theory

Back in the 1920s, astronomers Edwin Hubble and George Lemaitre noticed something interesting: galaxies that are farther away from Earth seemed to be zooming away faster.

This led to the idea of the Big Bang theory, which suggests that the universe began expanding from a single point about 13.8 billion years ago. But not everyone was on board with this theory.

Around the same time, Fritz Zwicky, a well-known astronomer, came up with a different idea.

He proposed that the redshift we see in distant galaxies — basically a shift in the light spectrum towards red — might not be because those galaxies are speeding away.

Instead, he thought that the light photons from these galaxies could be losing energy, or “tiring out,” as they travel through space.

This energy loss could make it look like the farther galaxies are moving away from us faster than they actually are.

“The tired light theory was largely neglected, as astronomers adopted the Big Bang theory as the consensus model of the universe,” says Shamir.

“But the confidence of some astronomers in the Big Bang theory started to weaken when the powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) saw first light.”

Fresh look through the Webb telescope

The launch of the JWST has opened a new window into the universe, providing clearer and deeper images than ever before.

Scientists anticipated these images to show a young, developing universe, as the Big Bang theory would suggest.

But what they found instead were mature galaxies — galaxies that appear older than the universe itself if we adhere strictly to Big Bang timelines.

“The JWST provided deep images of the very early universe, but instead of showing an infant early universe as astronomers expected, it showed large and mature galaxies,” Shamir notes.

“If the Big Bang happened as scientists initially believed, these galaxies are older than the universe itself.”

This unexpected discovery by Kansas State University engineers has led to renewed interest in alternative theories, including the “tired light” concept.

Could it be that our understanding of the universe’s expansion is based on assumptions that might need revisiting?

Adding weight to the “Tired Light” theory

Shamir’s study involved measuring the redshift of over 30,000 galaxies using imaging from three different telescopes.

The goal was to determine how this redshift changed based on the galaxies’ distance from Earth and their movement relative to our planet. The findings were intriguing.

“The results showed that galaxies that rotate in the opposite direction relative to the Milky Way have lower redshift compared to galaxies that rotate in the same direction relative to the Milky Way,” explains Shamir.

This difference reflects the motion of the Earth as it rotates with the Milky Way. But what was more significant was that the difference in redshift increased with the distance of the galaxies from Earth.

“Because the rotational velocity of the Earth relative to the galaxies is constant, the reason for the difference can be the distance of the galaxies from Earth,” Shamir points out.

“That shows that the redshift of galaxies changes with the distance, which is what Zwicky predicted in his Tired Light theory.”

Rethinking how the universe began

While Shamir’s findings do not outright refute the Big Bang theory, they prompt significant inquiry.

If the observed redshift in distant galaxies is not solely due to their velocity moving away from us, we may need to reevaluate the foundational premises of the Big Bang theory.

Additionally, the “tired light” theory presents intriguing possibilities for phenomena that challenge the Big Bang model.

For example, why do we see galaxies that appear older than the universe itself? Could it be that the light we observe has simply lost energy over time, instead of the universe expanding at an accelerating pace?

To sum it all up, Shamir’s work suggests we should look beyond established models to get a better grasp of our universe. He encourages other scientists to rethink the long-held assumptions that have shaped their research for decades.

While the “tired light” theory isn’t close to replacing the Big Bang in mainstream science, it’s clear that our understanding of the cosmos is still a work in progress.

The full study was published in the journal Particles.

