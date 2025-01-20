New predatory dinosaur species identified in lost photos

In an extraordinary blend of history, science, and detective work, paleontologists have identified a new species of predatory dinosaur in lost photos.

Named Tameryraptor markgrafi, this massive theropod roamed the Earth approximately 95 million years ago, during the mid-Cretaceous period.

What makes this discovery particularly fascinating is that the original fossil was thought to be lost forever. It was excavated in Egypt’s Bahariya Oasis in 1914 and later stored in Munich. However, it was destroyed in World War II during an air raid.

The recent identification of this new species is the result of an innovative analysis of long-forgotten photographs taken before the fossil’s destruction.

One of the largest land carnivores in history

The story of Tameryraptor begins in the early 20th century with paleontologist Ernst Stromer von Reichenbach, a Munich-based scientist with a deep interest in North African fossils.

During an expedition in 1914, Stromer’s team unearthed the remains of a giant carnivorous dinosaur from the Bahariya Oasis in Egypt. The fossil was shipped to Germany and placed in the Bavarian State Collection for Paleontology and Geology.

At the time, Stromer classified the specimen as Carcharodontosaurus, a genus of large theropods known for their shark-like teeth. He described it as one of the largest land carnivores in Earth’s history, comparable in size to Tyrannosaurus rex, which would evolve several million years later in North America.

Lost dinosaur fossil

The fossil remained in Munich for decades until a devastating event altered its fate forever. On the night of July 21, 1944, an Allied bombing raid targeted the city, striking the Old Academy building where the Bavarian State Collection was housed.

A massive fire engulfed the facility, and the entire collection (including the Egyptian dinosaur fossils) was lost in the blaze. Only Stromer’s notes, a few illustrations, and some black-and-white photographs of the specimens survived.

With the physical evidence gone, Carcharodontosaurus faded into obscurity – its existence known only through historical records.

Resurrecting a dinosaur from the archives

More than 80 years later, paleontologists have rewritten this chapter of history. Maximilian Kellermann, a master’s student at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU), made a remarkable discovery while researching archival material.

He unearthed previously unknown photographs of the original fossil taken before its destruction in 1944. These images, preserved in university archives, provided an unexpected window into the past.

“What we saw in the historical images surprised us all. The Egyptian dinosaur fossil depicted there differs significantly from more recent Carcharodontosaurus finds in Morocco. Stromer’s original classification was thus incorrect,” said Kellermann.

“We identified a completely different, previously unknown predatory dinosaur species here and named it Tameryraptor markgrafi.”

Kellermann collaborated with renowned dinosaur specialist Professor Oliver Rauhut from the SNSB-BSPG and Dr. Elena Cuesta from LMU.

The analysis revealed that the fossil possessed unique anatomical features that set it apart from Carcharodontosaurus. Among its distinguishing traits were symmetrical teeth and a prominent nasal horn, both of which indicated it was a new dinosaur species.

Honoring a forgotten fossil hunter

The new species was given the name Tameryraptor markgrafi. The first part of the name, Tameryraptor, references the ancient Egyptian term “Tamery,” which means “the promised land.”

This nod to Egypt’s historical significance highlights the dinosaur’s origins. The second part, markgrafi, honors Richard Markgraf, the fossil collector who originally excavated the specimen more than a century ago.

Despite its destruction, Tameryraptor has finally been recognized, bringing Markgraf’s discovery back into the scientific spotlight. The story also highlights the importance of Markgraf’s contributions, which were overshadowed by war and time.

North Africa’s prehistoric past

The identification of Tameryraptor markgrafi challenges previous assumptions about North Africa’s Cretaceous dinosaur diversity.

For many years, paleontologists believed that Carcharodontosaurus dominated the region’s predatory ecosystem. However, the discovery of Tameryraptor suggests a more complex picture, with multiple large carnivorous dinosaurs coexisting.

“Presumably, the dinosaur fauna of North Africa was much more diverse than we previously thought. This work shows that it can be worthwhile for paleontologists to dig not only in the ground, but also in old archives,” said Rauhut.

Interestingly, Tameryraptor appears to share evolutionary links with not only Carcharodontosaurus but also with Metriacanthosaurs, a group of predatory dinosaurs from Asia. This connection raises intriguing questions about dinosaur dispersal and migration patterns between continents during the Cretaceous period.

More dinosaur fossils are needed

While the rediscovery of the lost dinosaur from archival photographs is an incredible achievement, the researchers acknowledge that much remains unknown. Without physical fossils to study, some aspects of the dinosaur’s anatomy and classification remain uncertain.

“A more comprehensive assessment of the Cretaceous predatory dinosaur fauna from the Bahariya Oasis would require the recovery of more fossils from the site,” noted Rauhut.

The Bahariya Oasis, once a hotbed of dinosaur discoveries, has been largely unexplored in modern times. Future expeditions to the region could yield new fossils that provide further insights into the prehistoric ecosystem.

Paleontologists hope that renewed interest in the area will lead to fresh discoveries that can complement the findings from Stromer’s lost collection.

A lost dinosaur finds its place in history

The rediscovery of Tameryraptor markgrafi is a testament to the power of historical records and modern scientific investigation.

Despite being lost for eight decades, this dinosaur has been brought back to life through archival research, proving that fossils are not the only path to breakthrough discoveries in paleontology.

This story also serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of war on scientific heritage. Countless fossils, artifacts, and historical specimens were destroyed during World War II, and many of them were irreplaceable.

However, Tameryraptor demonstrates that knowledge can sometimes be recovered, even when the physical evidence is gone.

As researchers continue to explore both ancient archives and new excavation sites, who knows what other forgotten fossils might one day be rediscovered?

Perhaps more lost dinosaurs from Stromer’s collection are waiting to be identified, hidden in dusty photographs and forgotten notebooks, ready to step back into the pages of prehistory.

The study is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

