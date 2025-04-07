Newly discovered fairy lantern species can't photosynthesize

The forest holds many wonders – towering trees, elusive animals and, sometimes, plants that seem plucked from myth. Deep in a hill dipterocarp forest in eastern Peninsular Malaysia, scientists have discovered one such marvel: a new species from the mysterious fairy lantern genus, Thismia.

Hidden beneath dense vegetation and largely invisible to the casual hiker, this species represents both a scientific breakthrough and a conservation warning.

The discovery was made in Terengganu’s Chemerong Forest Eco Park, a mountainous region known more for waterfalls and trails than rare plants. On the edge of a mountaineering path, something extraordinary emerged from the soil – a glowing flower with a strange structure and a name now etched into Malaysian botanical history: Thismia aliasii.

Unveiling the world of Thismia

The genus Thismia is a botanical enigma. These plants are mycoheterotrophic, meaning they cannot perform photosynthesis but depend on fungi for nutrition.

In fact, this is a symbiotic relationship involving plants that parasitize fungi in the soil. This underground network links them to nearby trees, forming a delicate chain of dependency. Without sunlight, leaves, or green stems, these unusual plants remain hidden for most of the year, only revealing themselves when they flower.

These flowers are not ordinary. They often resemble small lanterns or otherworldly structures, and are adapted to attract specific pollinating insects. Small flies, especially fungus gnats, act as pollinators, being lured by the plant’s architecture and scent.

This system is highly specialized, making Thismia species incredibly vulnerable to change. Thismia aliasii joins this unique lineage with features that have astonished researchers.

A moment of chance and recognition

The journey to identify Thismia aliasii began in 2019. Mohamad Alias Shakri, a researcher from the Terengganu Forestry Department, spotted the strange plant during a field expedition.

“The discovery of Thismia aliasii is very interesting as it was found in a mountainous region known for its natural beauty. The discovery was made on the edge of a popular mountaineering trail but, remarkably, the species was first recognised by Alias,” the author noted.

“It was not easy to obtain specimens for further study as its habitat is on the mountain and COVID time delayed search efforts. Fortunately, targeted field work to find this plant was successful with the support of NAGAO.”

What began as an accidental sighting turned into a focused mission to locate and study the plant. The pandemic made fieldwork difficult, but the team persisted. Eventually, enough data was gathered to confirm that the plant represented a species new to science.

Thismia aliasii is endangered

In the study, published in the open-access journal PhytoKeys, Thismia aliasii was provisionally classified as Critically Endangered (CR) under the IUCN Red List.

Only five individuals were documented across multiple surveys. Such low numbers raise immediate alarm about the species’ future.

Newly discovered fairy lantern species, Thismia aliasii can’t photosynthesize. Click to enlarge. Credit: Siti Munirah

The biggest threat to Thismia aliasii is its own location. Chemerong Forest is a popular destination for hikers, and foot traffic disturbs the leaf litter and soil layers on which the plant depends.

Unlike tall trees or shrubs, these small organisms can’t withstand repeated damage or shifting microhabitats. If nothing changes to improve their chances of survival, their extinction could happen unnoticed.

Terengganu is a sanctuary for rare flora

The discovery of Thismia aliasii cements Terengganu’s position as a global hotspot for Thismia diversity.

To date, 13 species of the genus have been recorded in the state, including six found nowhere else in the world. This concentration of diversity signals a unique evolutionary history that has unfolded beneath the forest canopy.

Such richness also carries responsibility. Local conservation policies must now take into account these less-visible species. Their survival depends not only on preserving large tracts of land but also on managing how people move through the area.

Public awareness, trail regulations, and scientific monitoring all become essential parts of the solution.

Window into life hidden from sight

Thismia aliasii is more than a new entry in a scientific journal. It is a reminder of the unseen lives that flourish in the shadows of the forest. These plants evolved without light, adapting in ways that few other organisms have. They challenge our understanding of survival and symbiosis.

Yet their fragility is just as instructive. A few careless footsteps could destroy a species that took millions of years to evolve.

Their presence urges us to rethink conservation – not as a matter of grand landscapes alone, but as a responsibility that includes even the smallest flowers that are buried in leaf litter, waiting to be seen.

Team behind the discovery

The study was led by Siti-Munirah Mat Yunoh of the Forest Research Institute Malaysia and Mohamad Alias Shakri of the Terengganu Forestry Department.

Their research received funding under the 12th Malaysian Plan from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. Additional support came from the Nagao Research Grant, which has backed numerous biodiversity studies in Southeast Asia.

Without this backing, the expedition may not have resumed after initial delays. Financial and institutional support remains key to discovering and documenting species before they disappear.

The study is published in the journal PhytoKeys.

