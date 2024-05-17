Sun blasts its biggest solar flare in over 19 years

In a stunning display of solar activity, the sun produced its most powerful flare in almost 20 years this week, rated a strong X-class solar flare.

The X8.7 flare, as rated on the scale for these events, is the strongest since 2005 and the biggest of the current 11-year solar cycle, which is nearing its peak, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Bryan Brasher, a scientist at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, said, “Not done yet!” He noted that the flare’s strength might be even greater once scientists gather data from additional sources.

Understanding X-class solar flares

Solar flares are sudden, rapid, and intense explosions on the sun’s surface that release a tremendous amount of energy in the form of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to gamma rays.

The classification of solar flares is based on their X-ray brightness in the 1-8 Angstrom wavelength band, as measured by the GOES (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite) spacecraft.

There are five categories: A, B, C, M, and X, with each class having a peak flux ten times greater than the preceding one.

X-class flares have a peak flux of 10^-4 Watts per square meter or higher. Within the X-class category, the flares are further subdivided using a numerical suffix (e.g., X1, X2, X3) to indicate the intensity of the flare.

An X2 flare is twice as intense as an X1 flare, and an X3 flare is three times as intense as an X1 flare, and so on. To put this most recent outburst into perspective, it was rated an X8.7.

X-class flares are the most powerful and can cause significant disruptions to Earth’s ionosphere, leading to radio blackouts, GPS navigation issues, and potential damage to satellites and electrical infrastructure.

They can also trigger spectacular auroral displays, sometimes visible at much lower latitudes than usual. However, Earth’s atmosphere protects us from the harmful radiation emitted by these flares.

Earth dodges a solar flare bullet

Fortunately, Earth is expected to be out of the line of fire this time, as the flare erupted on a part of the sun rotating away from our planet.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured the bright flash of the X-ray flare, providing valuable data for scientists to analyze.

The recent solar activity follows nearly a week of flares and mass ejections of coronal plasma that threatened to disrupt power and communications on Earth and in orbit.

However, the ejection associated with Tuesday’s flare appeared to have been directed away from Earth, although analysis is ongoing, according to Brasher.

Impacts on satellites and the ISS

The weekend geomagnetic storm caused one of NASA’s environmental satellites to rotate unexpectedly due to reduced altitude from the space weather, triggering a protective hibernation known as safe mode.

At the International Space Station, the seven astronauts were advised to stay in areas with strong radiation shielding, although NASA emphasized that the crew was never in any danger.

G2 storm levels reached and potential auroras

As of May 16, 2024, geomagnetic responses increased, reaching G2 storm levels. A G2 event is a moderately intense disturbance in Earth’s magnetic field that often varies in intensity between lower levels and moderate storm conditions over the course of several hours.

There is a slight risk for some controllable power fluctuations in elements of the power grid, but generally negligible impacts for short-duration events on spacecraft operations.

Those near the predicted auroral extent, dipping as far south as New York, Michigan, and Oregon, may have the opportunity to witness the aurora tonight if weather conditions permit.

Solar cycle peak approaches

As the sun continues to showcase its immense power and unpredictability, scientists remain vigilant in monitoring its activity and the potential impacts on Earth.

The recent X8.7 flare serves as a stark reminder of the sun’s might and the importance of understanding its complex dynamics.

By studying these events and their effects on our planet, we can better prepare for the challenges that lie ahead, both in terms of protecting our technological infrastructure and marveling at the awe-inspiring beauty of the auroras that dance across our skies.

As we approach the peak of the 11-year solar cycle, we can expect more captivating displays of solar power, and with each new discovery, we inch closer to unraveling the mysteries of our star and its profound influence on our world.

