North Atlantic Ocean has a memory that lasts up to 20 years
12-12-2024

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

No two bodies of water are alike, and the North Atlantic Ocean is no exception. Each has its distinct characteristics, its own rhythm and – as recently discovered by researchers – its own memory.

Experts at the University of Liverpool have shifted the tides of understanding by developing an innovative technique to quantify ocean memory.

The team found that the North Atlantic Ocean possesses a memory of anomalous environmental changes that stretches back between one and two decades – far longer than the few years previously assumed.

Temperature anomalies in the ocean

For those unfamiliar with the concept, “ocean memory” is a measure of the durability of marine conditions. The researchers set out to investigate how long temperature anomalies in the ocean persist before being fully dissipated.

The results of various models showed that such anomalies can have effects for a full 10 to 20 years before fading. The team noted that variability can occur from region to region due to differences in background circulation and basin size.

Understanding ocean memory is critical for predicting variations in the climate system that extend beyond immediate weather patterns.

The essential question about how long the ocean remembers has been challenging to answer. This is due to the persistent changes in atmospheric impulsion that hide the extended impacts of ocean circulation.

A new approach to evaluating ocean memory

In a research paper published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the Liverpool-based team has presented their unique approach to assessing the memory span of the oceans.

The technique involves monitoring the evolution of ocean temperatures following a singular atmospheric event of great intensity.

Both swift and slow reactions were noted, revealing an immediate atmospheric effect on surface temperature, followed by a delayed reorganization of oceanic heat.

Rethinking the North Atlantic Ocean’s memory

The team attributes the North Atlantic Ocean’s extended memory, in particular, to the slow progression of alterations in oceanic circulation and heat distribution.

This suggests that variations in ocean temperatures can notably affect regional climates, such as air temperatures, for more than a decade.

The implications of this research are profound. It corroborates the idea that meticulous analyses of observations could augment the accuracy of future climate projections spanning over a decade.

Study lead author Dr. Hemant Khatri noted that the study addresses the fundamental question of what ocean memory truly is.

He explained that the new framework sheds light on the physical mechanisms responsible for the multi-year memory of the ocean and opens up avenues for the development of fresh methods to evaluate climate models.

Critical gap in climate model predictions

Study co-author Professor Ric Williams celebrated the fact that this is the first time scientists have been able to measure ocean memory.

Professor Williams pointed out that, in contrast to observation-based estimations, even the most advanced climate models have considerably underestimated ocean memory. These models have estimated its duration to be only 8-10 years.

This significant discrepancy could have far-reaching consequences for the precision of decadal climate forecasts that are derived from these models.

“Our work shows how the ocean affects our climate and how understanding the ocean temperature changes leads to enhanced skills over the next decade in climate projections,” said Professor Williams.

As we continue to explore the profound depths of the ocean’s memory, we are reminded of the interconnectedness of our planet and the urgency for more accurate climate models.

Climate influence of the North Atlantic Ocean

The North Atlantic Ocean is not merely a vast body of water, but a dynamic force that plays a pivotal role in regulating Earth’s climate.

As a key component of the global ocean circulation system, it acts as a central hub for the transport of heat, carbon, and other essential elements across the planet.

The intricate interplay of temperature and salinity in the North Atlantic not only influences local weather patterns but also has far-reaching implications for sea level rise and even for the stability of major climate systems.

Understanding these complex dynamics is of paramount importance in improving climate projections and enhancing our ability to prepare for future climatic shifts.

The North Atlantic’s influence extends beyond its immediate vicinity, with its interactions reverberating throughout the interconnected web of Earth’s climate.

The full study was published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

—–

