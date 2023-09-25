 Northern lights activity will intensify over the next 18 months • Earth.com
Northern lights activity
09-25-2023

Northern lights activity will intensify over the next 18 months

Earth.com staff writer

Every glimmer of the northern lights – also known as aurora borealis – has its origins in a specific area on the solar surface. As a result of escalating solar activity, the upcoming year and a half are set to be replete with such celestial glimmers.

Since the end of 2022, a dramatic surge in the observation of sunspots – a pivotal metric for predicting the aurora borealis – has exceeded prior projections. This upswing has, in certain instances, expanded the observable scope of this natural light display. 

Escalation in solar activity

If it persists, scientists anticipate that the next 18 months could usher in the strongest northern lights activity of both the upcoming decade and the preceding 20 years. This amazing spectacle will be observable more frequently and from a broader array of locations worldwide.

“Skywatchers are excited,” said Mark Miesch, a scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In 2019, the Solar Cycle 25 Prediction Panel, a globally represented scientific assembly backed by NASA and NOAA, which predicts sunspot activities, had initially projected a below-average count of approximately 110 to 115 sunspots at its peak. 

However, revised models from various experts indicate a potential substantial escalation in solar activity.

According to the scientists, there will be a significant rise in solar activity until the autumn of 2024. It is during this period that the probability of witnessing the aurora borealis is at its pinnacle, according to Miesch.

Space weather

Sunspots, characterized by their darker appearance, reduced temperature, and heightened magnetic activity on the solar surface, give rise to space weather. This occurs when magnetic anomalies propel particles into the cosmos, a phenomenon known as coronal mass ejection. 

These particles traverse over 94 million miles before they encounter breaches in the Earth’s magnetic field, leading to collisions with the atmospheric elements and resulting in the radiant hues that fill the sky.

Extended visibility range 

Typically, the aurora borealis is most prominent near the Polar regions, where the Earth’s magnetic fields are relatively weaker. 

However, the increased solar activity has already extended the visibility range of the lights this year. Recent sightings have been reported as far south as Minnesota, Wisconsin, and even Arizona.

Magnetic field disturbances 

Yet, solar weather is not the sole contributing factor. According to Miesch, the spring and autumn equinoxes induce amplified disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field. 

This amplification results from the alignment of the Earth’s magnetic field to expose its most vulnerable segments towards the sun and thus granting space particles a more straightforward entry into our planet’s atmosphere.

“When there’s a big disturbance in the magnetic field, then you are more likely to see aurora at lower latitudes,” Miesch told NBC News.

As a consequence, this alignment would nearly double the chances of witnessing the northern lights in the following days.

The documentation of sunspots stands as one of the most enduring observational datasets, with records tracing back to the 17th century.

“Sunspots are our window to the past to compare current activity to what it was centuries ago,” Miesch told NBC.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
09-25-2023
Quagga mussel invasion threatens preservation of shipwrecks in the Great Lakes
09-25-2023
Contact lost with Chandrayaan-3, placing the moon mission in jeopardy
09-25-2023
Falcon 9 ties SpaceX records for most consecutive reuse rocket launches
09-25-2023
Ocean acidification endangers ecologically important seaweed
09-25-2023
Theories about the natural world must be updated due to human interference
09-25-2023
Antarctica is experiencing rapid plant growth, concerning scientists
09-25-2023
Petting dogs and cats dramatically reduces stress
09-25-2023
Northern lights activity will intensify over the next 18 months
09-25-2023
AI can now interpret the emotional states of chickens through their noises
09-25-2023
U.S. rocket launch ripped a hole in Earth's ionosphere
09-24-2023
Greenwashing jeopardizes efforts for a "nature positive" world
09-24-2023
Workplace stress can double men’s heart disease risk
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved