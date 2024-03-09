Article image
03-09-2024

Novel gene editing tool analyzes sperm health in animals

Earth.com staff writer

Researchers at Kyoto University have made a significant advance in reproductive biology. They’ve crafted a unique screening system that deeply explores sperm cell development and health. This method could eventually transform male contraception and tackle infertility challenges.

Molecular insights into sperm health

Professor Jun Suzuki’s team at the Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) used a powerful technique called CRISPR to directly alter genes within testicular cells of living animals. This is a major step forward because previously such research relied on studying cells in labs, not within an organism.

The team developed a very efficient method called “Revival Screening” to deliver these gene-altering tools directly into testicular cells. This allowed them to see exactly how each gene affected sperm function. They specifically looked at individual sperms that weren’t developing properly for fertilization.

Impact of Rd3 gene in sperm health

Rd3, also known as Retinal Degeneration 3, is a gene that was initially identified for its role in relation to vision. However, the researchers found that it also plays an important role in sperm health.

The study showed that Rd3 is particularly active in round sperm cells, which are essential precursors to mature, functional sperm. It successfully demonstrated that Rd3 plays a significant role in maintaining sperm quality by regulating oxidative stress, a condition linked to cellular damage.

To further understand how Rd3 regulates sperm health the research team developed a sophisticated computer tool called “Hub-Explorer.” This tool helped them shed light on the specific ways Rd3 functions within sperm cells.

Implications of exploring sperm health

“While women have many available birth control options, choices for men remain limited,” says Noguchi, a first author of this paper. “This new screening method holds promise by aiding the discovery of key molecules, potentially leading to new birth control options and infertility therapies for men.”

Professor Suzuki also remarked on the broader potential of their findings. “These discoveries not only advance our understanding of sperm cell development but also demonstrate the potential to uncover mysteries in different biological processes,” adds Professor Suzuki. “The method can also be applied to other tissues, potentially expediting the development of drugs for a wide range of diseases.” 

Future directions

While the research on exploring sperm health is promising, the team acknowledges a decrease in the number of targeted cells. This highlights the need for further development to improve the method’s effectiveness.

They’re actively exploring alternative approaches to enhance its impact. Ultimately, the goal is to broaden its applicability across various biological processes and diseases.

The full study was published in the journal Cell Genomics.

—–

