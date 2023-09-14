 Parents spend the most time on devices, but nature offers a solution • Earth.com
09-14-2023

Parents spend the most time on devices, but nature offers a solution

Earth.com staff writer

Three out of five American parents confess they spend more time on their electronic devices than their kids do, according to a recent survey analysis conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Campspot.

American households are entangled in a web of electronic devices, and the study shows that – ironically – parents rack up more screen time than their children. 

Electronic consumption habits 

The research provides new insights into the electronic consumption habits of families and the need to reconnect.

On an average day, parents spend nearly five hours on devices. This is in sharp contrast to the slightly less than four hours they spend on significant activities with their kids. 

An overwhelming 80 percent of parents own at least three electronic devices, while 81 percent of kids own at least two.

Escaping outdoors

The silver lining is that many parents are yearning for meaningful connections. A significant 60 percent of U.S. parents are actively seeking ways to escape the clutches of technology and bond with their kids. 

Overall, 79 percent of parents agree that experiences without electronic interference are more unforgettable.

Reducing screen time

So, what tactics are parents using to reduce screen time? Encouraging outdoor play (76%), instituting time limits (74%), and designating device-free zones (63%) are some of the prominent strategies. 

Outdoor activities

There is also a surge in outdoor family adventures, with camping and hiking topping the list as the most popular choice, followed closely by picnics and trips to amusement parks.

Erin Stender, the chief marketing officer at Campspot, emphasizes the need for families to unplug and reconnect with what truly matters most.

“We know the power of stepping away from screens and immersing ourselves in nature, since it’s often in these moments that we create the strongest family bonds,” said Stender.

“Camping in particular offers a unique opportunity for families to experience new adventures together, fostering not only a love for the outdoors but also nurturing children’s self-development.”

Personal development 

A vast majority of parents agree that outdoor adventures promote communication (60%) and forge enduring memories (57%).

Parents also acknowledge the positive impacts that specific camping activities have on their children’s personal development. These include nature walks (44%), campfire cooking (42%), fishing (38%) and setting up tents (32%).

These activities help children with their problem-solving skills, sense of independence, and emotional resilience.

Quality time

Parents, too, recognized personal benefits, as 72 percent reported feeling more tuned into family moments when outdoors.

“By spending quality time without electronic devices, we give ourselves the gift of undivided attention, fostering deeper connections and meaningful conversations that become the foundation of lasting memories,” said Stender.

