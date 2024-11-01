People with a positive outlook on aging report less cognitive issues 

As people grow older, common expectations include gray hair, wrinkles, and increased forgetfulness. A new study from Penn State College of Nursing highlights that whether these changes are viewed positively or negatively can influence how individuals perceive their cognitive abilities.

Positive attitudes and cognitive self-perception

The research found that people with a more positive outlook on aging were less likely to report difficulties in cognitive functions, such as trouble focusing or keeping track of tasks. They also tended to perceive less cognitive decline over time.

The findings, published in Aging & Mental Health , highlight the potential influence of aging expectations on cognitive self-assessment.

“Aging expectations are malleable and influence an individual’s perceptions of their cognitive functioning,” said study first author Nikki Hill, an associate professor at Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing.

Hill noted that promoting more realistic and positive aging expectations could encourage healthier cognitive aging by fostering better awareness and accurate assumptions about the aging process.

Aging expectations and cognitive decline

Previous studies have demonstrated that beliefs about aging can shape health outcomes. Individuals with negative expectations often experience quicker physical and cognitive decline, while positive beliefs are linked to behaviors that support well-being, such as regular exercise.

Hill’s work focuses on understanding how older adults experience cognitive changes and whether these experiences are affected by their beliefs about aging. This particular relationship has not been extensively studied.

“Do people’s perceptions of what they expect aging to be in the future affect the way that they perceive their cognitive performance?” Hill asked.

Understanding this link can provide researchers with better insight into interpreting self-reported cognitive issues and developing strategies to support improved aging outcomes.

Worrying about cognitive decline

Hill pointed out that concern about perceived cognitive decline can increase the risk of future impairment, even if an individual’s cognitive health is currently normal.

This is particularly pertinent in the context of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, which progress gradually over decades and often include subtle, early symptoms that go unnoticed until significant decline occurs.

Focus of the research

The study was conducted through an online survey of 581 Americans aged 65 and older who were living independently without any diagnoses of dementia or notable cognitive impairments.

Among the participants, 51% were women, and 74% identified as non-Hispanic white. The survey asked respondents to evaluate their expectations for their physical, mental, and cognitive health as they aged.

Statements such as “every year that people age, their energy levels go down a little more” were rated on a scale from “definitely true” to “definitely false.”

Participants were also asked to reflect on their cognitive performance over the past week and compare their current abilities to those from a decade prior to assess perceived decline.

Key findings and broader implications

The results revealed that participants who maintained positive aging expectations were more likely to rate their cognitive function as better and report less perceived decline in both the short and long term.

In contrast, those with negative expectations were more prone to report cognitive difficulties and a greater sense of decline.

An interesting discovery was that expectations about physical, mental, and cognitive health all had a similar impact on how individuals rated their cognitive performance.

This suggested that general attitudes toward aging play a significant role in shaping self-perceptions of cognitive health.

Beliefs about aging and cognitive health

“If we can intervene in a way to ground aging expectations more in what is true and less stigmatized, then maybe we can help people clarify what they’re experiencing in terms of cognitive changes,” Hill said.

Such interventions could pave the way for tailored support and better strategies to maximize cognitive health.

The research team plans to delve deeper into understanding the intricate relationship between beliefs about aging and how older adults report cognitive changes.

Additionally, they aim to explore how these beliefs influence interactions with healthcare providers during discussions about cognitive health. By doing so, they hope to uncover effective ways to support older adults and address their cognitive health needs proactively.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–