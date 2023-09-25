Petting dogs and cats dramatically reduces stress

College life, often depicted as exhilarating and liberating, is also synonymous with stress due to the amalgamation of academic pressures, work, and personal responsibilities. Recognizing the myriad of pressures students face, universities have initiated innovative stress relief programs. One such program named “Pet Your Stress Away” encourages students to pet dogs and cats.

The essence of these programs is allowing students to interact with furry friends, aiming to alleviate stress and improve overall mood. Scientists at Washington State University (WSU) have substantiated the effectiveness of these programs, revealing their capability to yield significant stress-relieving physiological benefits beyond just elevating moods.

Reaping benefits in just ten minutes

Patricia Pendry, an Associate Professor in WSU’s Department of Human Development, underscores the impact of animal interaction, stating, “Just 10 minutes can have a significant impact”.

The study, conducted by Pendry along with WSU graduate student Jaymie Vandagriff and published in AERA Open, demonstrated that students experiencing interaction with cats and dogs showed a marked reduction in cortisol, a major stress hormone.

These findings are pivotal as they represent the first instance where reductions in cortisol levels in students were observed during a real-life intervention outside the laboratory setting.

How the study was conducted

The meticulously designed study included 249 college students who were randomly segregated into four distinct groups. The students in the first group were given the opportunity to interact directly with cats and dogs, allowing them to pet and play with the animals for ten minutes.

To gauge the variable impacts of differing animal exposures, the second group observed others interacting with the animals while awaiting their turn. The third group viewed a slideshow featuring the animals, and the fourth was waitlisted, anticipating interaction but initially without any engagement or stimuli.

Significant cortisol reduction from petting dogs

The methodological approach included collecting several salivary cortisol samples from each participant from the time they woke up. The subsequent data analysis revealed that students who engaged directly with the animals exhibited significantly lower cortisol levels in their saliva post-interaction. These compelling results remained consistent, even accounting for the varying initial cortisol levels amongst students.

Benefits beyond surface-level

Universities’ incorporation of “Pet Your Stress Away” programs is rooted in the acknowledgement of the multi-faceted pressures inundating students. These programs don’t merely serve as a transient mood enhancer. They penetrate deeper, offering tangible physiological benefits by significantly reducing stress levels.

The study validates the potency of these programs, highlighting their ability to create a holistic, positive impact within a mere ten-minute interaction window.

In summary, the innovative stress reduction programs instituted by many universities manifest a proactive approach to address the escalating stress levels amongst students, combining academic vigor with emotional well-being. The conclusive evidence provided by the study conducted at Washington State University accentuates the vital role such programs can play in fostering a balanced and conducive learning or working environment.

By allowing a short respite through animal interaction, universities are not just enhancing student mood but are also contributing to their overall well-being by inducing physiological changes that combat stress.

—

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.