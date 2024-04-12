Planet formation across the universe happens much differently than we thought

In a pioneering survey, astronomers merged art with science to reveal the mechanics behind planet formation. They used ESO’s VLT in Chile to gather a broad collection of data from planet-forming discs.

These stunning images give insights into planet birth across the galaxy. The work from these brilliant scientists underscores the diversity and activity of celestial nurseries in our vast universe.

Beyond individual star systems

Christian Ginski, a University of Galway lecturer and study lead author, highlights a major shift in astronomical research. He states, “This marks a transition from studying single star systems to an overview of entire star-forming regions.”

This change signifies a broadening of astronomical research. It shifts from individual observations to a vast survey of over 80 young stars, which may host forming planets.

Diversity in the cosmos

The survey’s findings shed light on the diversity of over 5,000 exoplanets. Importantly, they help us grasp the vast differences observed.

Moreover, the young stars are surrounded by intricate dust- and gas-rich discs. These discs are crucial for planet formation, situated in massive gas clouds.

They display a remarkable variety, showcasing the stages of planet creation. For instance, some have grand spiral arms and large cavities, while others appear serene and undisturbed.

Visual symphony of planet formation

Antonio Garufi, an astronomer, emphasizes the complexity of these discs. He notes, “Some display huge spiral arms from orbiting planets.”

Additionally, he mentions, “Others have rings and cavities from forming planets.” Meanwhile, some discs appear smooth and dormant amidst the activity.

The research focused on three star-forming areas in our galaxy. The Taurus and Chamaeleon I regions are about 600 light-years away. The Orion cloud, known for massive stars, is 1600 light-years distant.

Scientists from over ten countries collaborated on this study. They used the SPHERE instrument on ESO’s VLT, featuring extreme adaptive optics.

This technology corrected Earth’s atmosphere, allowing clear images of discs around stars with half the Sun’s mass.

Insights, implications and new technologies

One intriguing finding from the Orion region was that stars in binary or multiple systems were less likely to host large planet-forming discs.

This suggests a unique dynamic in systems with multiple stars, possibly affecting the formation and evolution of planets within them.

Additionally, the varied appearance of discs in this region hints at the presence of massive planets in the making, causing the discs to warp and misalign.

With technological progress, the team anticipates using ESO’s ELT and its impressive 39-metre mirror. They aim to get closer to young stars, hoping to reveal secrets of rocky planet formation akin to Earth.

Gaining inspiration from the beauty of creation

This survey enhances our knowledge of planetary genesis, providing data for future research. Per-Gunnar Valegård, who led the Orion study, marvels at the beauty of these processes. He finds it poetic that the beginnings of planets and life are so captivating.

Valegård, also teaching part-time, wishes these images inspire future scientists. He hopes to ignite a passion for discovery and exploration in the youth.

Through this monumental survey, the mysteries of planet formation are becoming a little less enigmatic, offering a clearer picture of the cosmic ballet that gives rise to the diversity of worlds in our galaxy.

More about star-forming regions and planet formation

As discussed above, star-forming regions captivate astronomers and ignite the imagination of those who ponder the origins of the universe. These cosmic cradles, scattered throughout galaxies, give birth to new stars and shape the ever-evolving tapestry of the cosmos.

Ingredients for stellar birth

Molecular clouds

Molecular clouds, composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, serve as the primary ingredients for star formation. These colossal clouds can span hundreds of light-years and contain the mass of thousands of suns.

Gravity and turbulence

Gravity plays a pivotal role in star formation, causing molecular clouds to collapse under their own weight. Turbulence within the clouds creates pockets of higher density, known as cores, which become the birthplaces of stars.

Birth of stars

Protostellar collapse

As cores within molecular clouds collapse, they form protostars — the earliest stage of stellar development. These embryonic stars accumulate mass from the surrounding gas and dust, growing in size and temperature.

Accretion disks and jets

Protostars often form accretion disks around them, as material from the surrounding cloud spirals inward. These disks can give rise to highly collimated jets of gas, which emanate from the poles of the protostar and help redistribute angular momentum.

Stellar nurseries

Stellar clusters

Star formation often occurs in clusters, where hundreds or even thousands of stars are born in close proximity. These stellar nurseries provide a unique environment for studying the early stages of stellar evolution and the interactions between young stars.

H II Regions

Massive stars, born within star-forming regions, emit intense ultraviolet radiation that ionizes the surrounding hydrogen gas. These ionized regions, known as H II regions, glow brightly in the light of the excited hydrogen atoms and serve as indicators of active star formation.

Impact of stars on planet formation

Galactic evolution

Star-forming regions play a crucial role in the evolution of galaxies. The birth of new stars enriches the interstellar medium with heavy elements, which in turn influence the formation of subsequent generations of stars and the overall chemical composition of galaxies.

Planetary systems

The formation of stars also sets the stage for the emergence of planetary systems. Accretion disks surrounding young stars provide the material from which planets, moons, and other celestial bodies can form, giving rise to the diverse array of worlds that populate the universe.

Star-forming regions remain at the forefront of astronomical research, as they hold the key to understanding the origins and evolution of stars, galaxies, and the universe as a whole.

Through the study of these cosmic cradles, we continue to unravel the mysteries of stellar birth and gain a deeper appreciation for the intricate processes that shape the cosmos.

Planetary formation, star-forming regions, and future research

In summary, astronomers from the University of Galway have taken a giant leap forward in understanding the mechanics of planet formation by conducting a groundbreaking survey that combines the beauty of art with the rigor of science.

Using ESO’s VLT in Chile, they gathered a vast array of data from planet-forming discs, revealing the incredible diversity and activity within these celestial nurseries.

The stunning images obtained from this survey not only provide valuable insights into the birth of planets across the galaxy but also inspire future generations of scientists to pursue the mysteries of the cosmos.

As technology continues to advance, researchers anticipate even more remarkable discoveries that will further unravel the secrets of planetary genesis and deepen our appreciation for the magnificent processes that shape the universe around us.

The full study was published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

