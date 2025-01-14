Plastic treaty is a 'historic opportunity' to stop a human health crisis

From coastlines to capital cities, healthcare workers are warning about the immediate need for a treaty to end plastic pollution.

The danger of a global health disaster is at its highest level as United Nations-led negotiations to form a plastic treaty continue to remain dead-locked due to ongoing disputes.

Plastic pollution not only endangers human health, but threatens to harm our planet itself. Without decisive action, the consequences could be irreversible.

Plastic treaty negotiations

At the forefront of this urgent plea for action are researchers from the Revolution Plastics Institute at the University of Portsmouth.

The experts recently spotlighted the matter in an article published by the British Medical Journal, following their participation in the plastic treaty negotiations in Busan last December.

The negotiations concluded without any agreement being reached, and this pushed further discussions into 2025.

Skyrocketing plastic production

With global annual plastic production currently at an alarming 400 million tonnes and expected to double by 2040, the scientists see health care professionals playing an increasingly crucial role.

The need of the hour, they say, is for more robust scientific evidence showing the impact of plastic pollution on human health.

Such data will fortify the treaty process and guide the creation of targeted policies to reduce human exposure to plastic pollution.

“The treaty to end plastic pollution represents a historic opportunity to protect human health. If the treaty is to meet this challenge, its text must include specific measures to mitigate the health effects of plastic pollution, human health targets and metrics to measure progress towards improved health outcomes,” noted Professor Steve Fletcher, the director of the Revolution Plastics Institute.

Human health versus plastic pollution

The article focuses on two critical health concerns linked to plastic pollution.

First, there are the omnipresent microplastics – tiny particles found in the air we breathe, waterways, polar ice, soil, and in our food.

Humans are constantly ingesting, inhaling, and absorbing these particles. They have been detected in numerous organs and tissues, from the brain and blood to the placenta and liver. Microplastics have even been found in breast milk and semen.

Open burning of plastic waste

The other critical issue is the harmful health effects of inhaled toxic pollutants that are released from the open burning of plastic waste. This danger is particularly acute in areas with deficient waste management systems.

The emissions from such open burns, which are loaded with toxic chemicals, particulate matter, and microplastics, are associated with serious health conditions. These include respiratory infections, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic conditions like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Dr. Cressida Bowyer, the Deputy Director of the Revolution Plastics Institute, has extensively studied the perils of open burning of plastic waste.

“With 16% of global municipal waste burned openly, rising to 40–65% in low-and middle-income countries, vulnerable populations bear the brunt of this crisis. The toxic fumes from burning plastic are a silent but deadly contributor to global health burdens. Urgent action is needed to eliminate this dangerous practice and protect public health,” she warned.

Vulnerable populations are affected the most

The longer the world waits to finalize a binding plastic treaty, the more devastating the health impacts of plastic pollution will become.

Studies show that vulnerable populations, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are disproportionately exposed to the harmful effects of plastics.

This disparity is most apparent in regions with inadequate waste management systems, where open burning of plastic waste is rampant and environmental contamination intensifies daily.

Beyond its environmental toll, plastic pollution worsens global health inequalities. Microplastics and toxic chemicals from mismanaged plastic waste seep into the food chain, water sources, and also into the air.

Toxic emissions, especially in urban areas, have been linked to respiratory diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

Treaty needed to end plastic pollution

Health experts warn that without the necessary steps of action, these health crises will intensify and spread aggressively, straining health systems and threatening the health of future generations.

But dealing with plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue; it is an important step to ensuring the global public’s health.

The message is clear. As responsible stewards of the planet and protectors of human health, it’s time for all health professionals to take a determined stand against the harms of plastic pollution.

The full study was published in the journal British Medical Journal.

