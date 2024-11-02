Plastic use in food packaging could be drastically reduced

By now, most of us are well aware of the severe damage inflicted by plastic on our environment. As the United Nations noted, 46% of plastic waste is landfilled, while 22% is mismanaged and becomes litter.

“Unlike other materials, plastic does not biodegrade. It can take up to 1,000 years to break down, so when it is discarded, it builds up in the environment until it reaches a crisis point,” said the UN.

“This pollution chokes marine wildlife, damages soil and poisons groundwater, and can cause serious health impacts.”

The plastic epidemic

A recent study, funded by paper packaging company DS Smith, presents an eye-opening revelation.

The research suggests that over half (51%) of the packaging used for grocery items could either be minimized or eliminated altogether in the United Kingdom.

Plastic used in food packaging

To reach this conclusion, scientists scrutinized plastic utilization on an extensive scale. They studied 1,500 food and drink products sold by the top five food retailers across six European countries – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

The team uses two distinct approaches – a “basket analysis” and a “store inventory analysis.”

The basket analysis assessed the percentage of regularly bought items in a typical shopping basket containing plastic packaging.

The store inventory analysis focused on the proportion of food and drink items packaged in plastic across various store sections.

Reliance on plastic packaging

The study revealed that the bulk of plastic packaging in an average shopping basket originated from processed foods, including ready-meals and meal kits (90%); bread, rice, and cereals (89%), dairy products (83%), and meat and fish (80%).

The experts found that the UK leads the pack as the most reliant on plastic packaging, with 70% of all food and drink items on British shelves containing plastic.

Spain was not far behind at 67%, followed by Italy and Germany (66%), Poland (62%), and France (59%).

Commitments for sustainable packaging

Adding another layer to the study, the researchers interviewed 300 food and drink industry professionals occupying senior positions linked to packaging.

Most respondents (98%) expressed their companies’ commitment to reduce plastic packaging. Interestingly, 60% of these have fewer than two years to fulfill their voluntary goals.

However, 40% of the respondents cited the cost of raw materials as a major hurdle, and there’s apprehension that consumers might reject the changes.

A significant 72% of industry professionals felt that consumers wouldn’t want to pay more for sustainable packaging, and 65% believed consumers would not sacrifice convenience for sustainability.

Environmentally conscious brands

Nonetheless, these concerns might be misguided. A 2023 Harvard Business Review study suggests that Gen Z and Millennial customers, who perceive a brand to be conscious of its environmental and social impact, are 27% more likely to choose it over others.

These generations’ spending power is predicted to overtake that of Baby Boomers by 2030, translating to a wealth transfer of up to $68 trillion.

“We think the government can and should be more demanding of us all. Phasing out certain plastics to help create a level playing field that encourages innovation, investment and generates healthy competition to replace plastic,” said DS Smith CEO Miles Roberts.

Policies for a plastic-free future

While industry leaders acknowledge the importance of reducing plastic packaging, significant change may require stronger government intervention.

Regulatory frameworks, such as plastic taxes, bans on single-use plastics, or incentives for sustainable packaging, could accelerate progress.

Countries like France have already enacted laws to reduce plastic use in supermarkets, aiming to phase out disposable plastics by 2040.

These policies hold companies accountable and encourage innovation in eco-friendly materials and waste reduction strategies.

In the UK, policymakers have introduced initiatives like the Plastic Packaging Tax, yet experts argue that more comprehensive regulations are needed to drive lasting impact.

Setting clear goals for plastic reduction could stimulate a competitive market that favors recyclable and biodegradable alternatives.

As consumer awareness grows, the pressure on both government and industry is mounting. Future policy directions could determine the pace and success of the journey toward a more sustainable grocery sector, balancing the demands of convenience, cost, and environmental impact.

