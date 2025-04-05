Pollen records reveal winter’s role in plant biodiversity

Modern science has been sounding alarms about the sixth mass extinction, prompted by both climate shifts and human activities. Experts note that over 10% of China’s vascular plant species already face serious threats to their survival.

One research team decided to look deeper into the ancient past for guidance. They wondered if palynology – the study of fossil and modern spores and pollen – might offer essential insights that more traditional fossil records sometimes miss.

Professor Xiaomin Fang from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is one of the leading scientists behind this effort.

Professor Fang collaborated with several experts to compare ancient pollen patterns with modern biodiversity trends, hoping to understand the best ways to protect plants in a changing climate.

“Plant spores and pollen offer a solution – they are abundant, well-preserved, and can fill gaps left by macrofossils,” explained Professor Fuli Wu, a Cenozoic pollen specialist.

Why pollen reveals plant history

Scientists become frustrated when partial fossil finds fail to reveal the bigger picture of plant evolution. In contrast, pollen grains tend to remain intact in soil layers.

Pollen grains hold indicators of ancient species distributions that might otherwise vanish without a trace. This broader coverage helps to fill in the puzzle of how plant distributions expanded, shrank, or relocated across different landscapes through time.

Pollen grains also reflect environmental conditions. Their presence highlights specific humidity levels, temperature tolerance, and vegetation changes. This offers a peek at the long-term responses of plants, and guides efforts to predict future transformations.

Plant biodiversity and winter temperatures

The team tested five metrics designed to capture how many pollen types occur in a given region. They cross-checked these metrics with modern data on angiosperms (flowering plants) to see which values aligned best.

“Our results show that the Shannon-Wiener and the Berger-Parker indices most closely matched modern diversity patterns, making them optimal tools for reconstructing past biodiversity,” explained Dr. Yuxuan Jiang, the study’s lead author.

“Moreover, we found climate strongly influenced diversity, with coldest-month temperatures being the dominant factor, followed by annual precipitation.”

The researchers discovered that these indices were more sensitive to changes in plant communities than other measures. They compared present-day vegetation maps with pollen data to confirm their findings.

The matches were surprisingly close, hinting that fossil pollen could do more than fill historical gaps – it could predict what might occur when winters become harsher or rain patterns shift.

Cold winters shape plant biodiversity

“Our work highlights the importance of winter temperatures in shaping plant biodiversity. This insight should guide conservation strategies, particularly under climate change,” noted Dr. Wu.

Freezing conditions appear to limit which plants can thrive, especially in places without reliable precipitation and heat. If winter extremes worsen, more plant groups may struggle to survive.

That possibility has practical meaning for farmers, conservationists, and policy teams who must decide how to guard against escalating threats.

Rainfall affects community strength

Annual rainfall is another major force. Drier regions tend to support fewer plant varieties, and subtle shifts can tip ecosystems from forest to grassland or even desert. Some parts of China already wrestle with intense dryness, and any dip in seasonal rains could speed up biodiversity loss.

Heavier rainfall, on the other hand, often encourages plant growth and pollinators. That boost can ripple through entire ecosystems, helping soils stay healthy and forests stay lush.

Based on the pollen data, the threshold of 400 mm (16 inches) annual precipitation is a strong line separating more vibrant plant communities from less diverse ones.

Pollen predicts future changes

Pollen grains in sediment layers capture changes over thousands or even millions of years. By analyzing pollens from these layers, researchers can draw parallels between past global warming phases and what may soon unfold here on Earth.

This allows them to test theories about how quickly plants adapt or migrate when temperatures and rainfall patterns become unfavorable.

Many earlier studies relied on scattered leaf or stem fossils, but those did not always cover broad timeframes or extensive geographic zones. Pollen opens a window into overlooked periods and places, revealing critical turning points in the march of plant evolution.

Plant survival in a changing climate

Using the Shannon-Wiener and Berger-Parker indices, researchers can sift through ancient samples with more confidence.

Preservation efforts could then target hotspots where unique plant species once flourished but are now at risk. By mapping pollen patterns and comparing them to precipitation and cold snaps, decisions can be grounded in data that reflect real, long-term trends.

Such insight may also inform future reforestation or seed-bank programs. Officials could select species that handle temperature drops and uncertain rainfall in ways proven effective in similar ancient climates. This method, blending past patterns with modern conditions, may offer a survival roadmap.

The study is published in Plant Diversity.

