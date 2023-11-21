A discovery by researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso could potentially transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s
11-21-2023

Coffee grounds could help prevent neurodegenerative diseases

Earth.com staff writer

A discovery by researchers at the University of Texas at El Paso could potentially transform the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s. 

The breakthrough centers around the use of caffeic-acid based Carbon Quantum Dots (CACQDs), derived from spent coffee grounds, which have the potential to protect brain cells from damage caused by these diseases.

The study was led by doctoral student Jyotish Kumar and overseen by Professor Mahesh Narayan, a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Neurodegenerative disorders 

The experts found that CACQDs could be key in addressing the root causes of neurodegenerative disorders. Their findings highlight the neuroprotective properties of CACQDs, particularly against damages triggered by obesity, aging, and exposure to environmental toxins like pesticides.

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by the progressive loss of neurons, impacting essential functions like movement, speech, and cognitive abilities. 

Early stages of these diseases, often linked to lifestyle and environmental factors, show elevated levels of harmful free radicals and the aggregation of amyloid protein fragments in the brain, leading to further complications.

Transformative treatment

“Caffeic-acid based Carbon Quantum Dots have the potential to be transformative in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders,” said Kumar. “This is because none of the current treatments resolve the diseases; they only help manage the symptoms. Our aim is to find a cure by addressing the atomic and molecular underpinnings that drive these conditions.”

The team demonstrated that CACQDs, especially in models of Parkinson’s disease induced by a pesticide called paraquat, could remove or neutralize free radicals and prevent the aggregation of amyloid proteins without significant side effects. 

Early intervention 

The researchers believe that early intervention with CACQD-based treatments could effectively prevent the full onset of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. 

“It is critical to address these disorders before they reach the clinical stage,” said Professor Narayan. “At that point, it is likely too late. Any current treatments that can address advanced symptoms of neurodegenerative disease are simply beyond the means of most people. Our aim is to come up with a solution that can prevent most cases of these conditions at a cost that is manageable for as many patients as possible.”

Protecting brain cells

Caffeic acid, a polyphenol known for its antioxidant properties, is crucial in this discovery. Professor Narayan noted that caffeic acid is unique because it can penetrate the blood-brain barrier and is thus able to directly exert its effects upon the cells inside the brain.

The team employed a “green chemistry” method to extract CACQDs from used coffee grounds, making the process both environmentally friendly and cost-effective, given the abundant availability of coffee grounds.

Further research is needed

Supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, the project has involved numerous graduate and undergraduate students from UTEP, including Sofia Delgado, who is now pursuing her PhD at Yale University.

Despite the progress, Narayan and Kumar acknowledge that there’s still a considerable journey ahead. Their ultimate goal is to develop a medication, possibly in pill form, that could prevent the majority of neurodegenerative disorders not caused by genetics. 

The team is now seeking additional funding to support further testing.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Research.  

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—- 

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

RELATED NEWS
11-21-2023
Wild falcons are highly intelligent and eager to show it
11-21-2023
Four-month-old babies show signs of self-awareness
11-21-2023
Coffee grounds could help prevent neurodegenerative diseases
11-21-2023
Large ozone holes have re-emerged over Antarctica
11-21-2023
More than 70,000 deaths in Europe were heat-related in 2022
11-21-2023
Ripple effects of climate change have created a 'new ocean'
11-21-2023
Webb sees mysterious features in the heart of our Milky Way galaxy
11-21-2023
Orion captures stunning photo of Earth and the Moon from far away
11-21-2023
Sci-fi comes to life: 3D food printing could revolutionize our kitchens
11-21-2023
Cryovolcanic comet explodes again as it heads towards Earth
11-21-2023
Emissions Gap Report: Paris pledges are not enough to avoid catastrophe
11-20-2023
Emotions inspired by music shape our most enduring memories
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved