Pterodactylus: New pterosaur family members discovered that lived 150 million years ago

Paleontologists have made a remarkable discovery that bridges a gap of 150 million years. Their new study has uncovered nearly 50 hidden relatives of Pterodactylus, the first pterosaur ever discovered.

This fossil find from the University of Leicester allows scientists to piece together the life story of this ancient flying reptile, from its earliest days to adulthood.

Understanding pterosaurs — the basics

These fascinating flying reptiles weren’t actually dinosaurs, but rather a separate group of flying reptiles that first appeared around 230 million years ago during the Triassic period.

Unlike birds or bats, pterosaurs had a unique wing structure formed by a membrane of skin and muscle that stretched from an elongated fourth finger to their body. This created a lightweight and flexible flying apparatus that allowed them to soar and glide.

Different pterosaur species came in an astonishing range of sizes, from tiny creatures the size of sparrows to massive pterosaurs with wingspans around 33 feet wide.

Growth stages of Pterodactylus. From tiny “flaplings” no larger than a sparrow, most known specimens represent ‘teenagers’ comparable in size to a pigeon. Fully grown individuals boasted impressive wingspans exceeding 1 meter. Unlike birds, which must grow before achieving flight, even the smallest Pterodactylus were capable of flight from an early age. Credit: University of Leicester

Some had long, spear-like beaks perfect for fishing, while others sported elaborate head crests that might have been used for display, communication, or even temperature regulation.

Their bones were incredibly lightweight and hollow, similar to modern bird bones, which helped them achieve flight with minimal energy expenditure.

Pterosaurs were incredibly successful and adaptable creatures that survived for an impressive 160 million years before finally going extinct along with the dinosaurs during the catastrophic asteroid impact at the end of the Cretaceous period.

Their fossils have been discovered on every continent, revealing that they occupied diverse environments from coastal regions to inland areas.

First pterosaur discovery

Almost 250 years ago, a fossil unearthed in a Bavarian quarry introduced the world to pterosaurs.

This fossil, named Pterodactylus, offered the first glimpse into the Mesozoic skies, where these creatures soared above the dinosaurs.

Though the first specimen was modest in size – comparable to a turtle dove – it revolutionized our understanding of prehistoric life and showcased the extraordinary diversity of flying reptiles.

Over time, however, Pterodactylus faded from public attention, overshadowed by its larger and flashier relatives, such as Pteranodon and Quetzalcoatlus.

Yet, among scientists, the Pterodactylus genus remained a vital subject of study that played a central role in shaping our understanding of pterosaur anatomy, flight, diet, and growth.

Finding Pterodactylus family

Despite its significance, confusion has long surrounded Pterodactylus.

Fossils attributed to this genus were often mixed with other species, making it challenging to determine which truly belonged to Pterodactylus. This ambiguity persisted for centuries – until now.

Using UV fluorescence, paleontologists Robert Smyth and Dr. Dave Unwin from the University of Leicester conducted a meticulous analysis of Pterodactylus fossils housed in museums across Europe.

UV photography of Pterodactylus. Ultraviolet light reveals remarkable details of the fossil invisible under normal lighting. This famous specimen showcases preserved soft tissues, including the delicate wing membranes, which fluoresce vividly under UV illumination. Credit: University of Leicester

By shining powerful UV light on fossilized bones, they illuminated previously invisible features that distinguish the Pterodactylus family from other pterosaurs. Their work revealed dozens of misclassified fossils, including over 40 specimens that were reidentified as Pterodactylus.

“By examining lots of fossils in collections across Europe, we were able to reidentify more than forty specimens as Pterodactylus,” said lead author Robert Smyth.

“UV stimulated fluorescence is astonishing in the amount of detail it can reveal. Features that were once hidden were glowing in plain sight.”

New face of Pterodactylus

This discovery has profoundly altered the scientific understanding of the genus Pterodactylus. Previously thought to be a rare find, nearly 50 specimens have now been confirmed.

This expanded collection allows researchers to construct a complete and detailed skeletal anatomy of this pivotal pterosaur.

Remarkably, soft tissues are preserved in over 20 of the specimens, which provides unprecedented insights into a range of features.

Family resemblance. This larger specimen is slightly jumbled, but it still reveals many important details, including the anatomy of the hands and feet, which have been found to be highly diagnostic features. This allows us to distinguish Pterodactylus from other closely related pterosaurs. Credit: University of Leicester

“We can now construct a complete and highly detailed skeletal anatomy for this key pterosaur,” explained co-author Dr. Dave Unwin. “Soft tissues are fossilised in more than twenty examples so we can also reconstruct head crests, body shape, foot webs, and even the wings.”

The result is akin to a family portrait, showcasing Pterodactylus at every stage of its life. The smallest hatchlings, endearingly called “flaplings,” were robin-sized.

These grew into “teenage” forms before reaching adulthood, where they boasted raven-sized bodies and wingspans of up to ten times their body length.

A revolutionary technique

The study highlights the transformative potential of UV fluorescence in paleontology.

While the technique is well-known, the combination of advanced light sources and a systematic approach has yielded groundbreaking results in this case.

“UV stimulated fluorescence is a well-known technique,” Dr. Unwin noted.

“But the difference in this case is that we have been able to combine new, high-quality light sources with a systematic “catch-all” approach, and it’s going to have a revolutionary impact on our understanding of pterosaurs.”

Pterodactylus family and future study

This discovery not only redefines Pterodactylus but also highlights the value of revisiting and reexamining existing collections of fossils.

With nearly 50 examples now identified, researchers have an unprecedented opportunity to explore the life history of one of the most important pterosaurs.

From its early days as a tiny flapling to its commanding presence in the skies, the Pterodactylus fossils provide a vivid window into the Mesozoic era.

As families come together this festive season, paleontologists celebrate their own remarkable reunion – a long-lost family, brought back to light after 150 million years.

The study is published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

