2024 shatters heat records: Earth's hottest year is here

2024 may be a record-shattering year of intense heat, not just for us humans, but also for our planet. In this very year, we are “virtually certain” to break a new temperature record: humanity’s first year living in a world 1.5 °C (34.7 °F) warmer than pre-Industrial times.

This is according to a report from the European climate monitor, Copernicus, which came out just a few days before the crucial UN climate talks.

Inescapable heat records in 2024

Copernicus stressed that the world is passing a “new milestone” in temperature records. And the bar keeps getting higher.

Last month was the second hottest October in recorded history, marked by deadly flooding in Spain and Hurricane Milton in the United States. The global temperatures were second only to the highs in the same period in 2023.

According to Copernicus, 2024 will likely be more than 1.55 degrees Celsius (approximately 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter than the 1850-1900 average. For context, this was the period before we started burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale.

This does not mean that we have violated the Paris Agreement. This treaty strives to limit global warming to below 2°C (35.6 °F), and preferably 1.5 °C (34.7 °F), measured over decades and not individual years.

Rise in global temperatures

“It is now virtually certain that 2024 will be the warmest year on record and the first year of more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,” said Samantha Burgess, the Deputy Director of Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The claims don’t stop there. Burgess added that this significant rise in global temperature should serve as a catalyst to spur ambitious action during the forthcoming Climate Change Conference, COP29.

The crucial UN climate negotiations taking place in Azerbaijan next week will lay the foundation for future carbon-cutting targets.

These talks coincide with the United States’ recent presidential election victory by Donald Trump, a notoriously public skeptic of climate change.

Climate change and heat records

But, it’s not all about the heat. Global warming brings along a slew of knock-on effects. Warmer air can hold more water vapor, leading to greater evaporation from warmed oceans and resulting in more intense downpours and storms.

According to Copernicus, October witnessed above-average rainfall across swathes of Europe, as well as parts of China, the United States, Brazil, and Australia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is also grappling with an ongoing drought, affecting record numbers of people.

Sea surface temperatures

Sea surface temperatures weren’t spared either. Averaged across the region monitored by Copernicus, October of 2024 saw the second-highest sea surface heat temperatures on record.

With billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations under their belt, C3S provides trusted calculations.

Their records date back to 1940, but by leveraging ice cores, tree rings, and coral skeletons, scientists can explore deeper into Earth’s climatic past.

Effects on biodiversity

As global temperatures rise, the impact on biodiversity is becoming clear. Ecosystems are struggling as species find it hard to adapt to fast-changing climates.

Many animals are moving to cooler areas, changing the makeup of ecosystems and threatening biodiversity. This can disrupt food chains and habitats, increasing the risk of extinction for vulnerable species.

Changes in timing for flowering and breeding also create new challenges. It’s crucial to act on conservation strategies now, as these shifts are altering life on Earth.

Climate mitigation strategies

Cities around the world recognize their role in climate change, both as contributors and victims. Urban areas, with their heat-absorbing structures, contribute to increased temperatures.

In response, cities are implementing strategies to address these issues while promoting sustainable development. Solutions like green roofs, trees, and reflective materials help cool cities and manage rainwater.

Additionally, urban planners are focusing on public transportation and renewable energy to lower emissions. These efforts aim to reduce cities’ environmental impact and improve their resilience to climate change.

Heat records signal warmest era

Today’s climate scientists say we’re currently living through the warmest period the Earth has experienced in the last 100,000 years, since the start of the last Ice Age.

So, do we accept this as our new normal? Or do we heed the warming warning and work tirelessly to reverse this course?

Remember, the temperature of the planet affects not only us but all life forms that share this world with us.

As we step into an era of record-setting heatwaves and catastrophic climate events, the time for decisive action is now. And the power to ignite this change lies with all of us.

