Red or white? The surprising truth about wine and cancer risk

For years, red wine has been romanticized as the “healthy” alcohol. Some credit its deep ruby hue and rich antioxidants with protective effects – particularly against cancer.

The main reason? Resveratrol. This plant compound, found in grape skins, has been linked to anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. Many have assumed that a glass of red is safer than other forms of alcohol.

But, new research from Brown University suggests otherwise. A comprehensive meta-analysis examined the effects of both red and white wine on cancer risk. The results? No special protection from red wine. Even more surprising – white wine may actually increase the risk of skin cancer.

Red wine vs. white wine

“We conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis to assess whether red wine is truly a healthier choice than white wine,” Cho said.

“Our analysis included as many published epidemiological studies as possible that separately explored the relationship between red and white wine consumption and cancer risk. The results revealed no significant difference in cancer risk between red and white wine overall.”

“However, we did observe a distinction when it came to skin cancer risk. Specifically, the consumption of white wine, but not red wine, was associated with an increased risk of skin cancer.”

The research included 42 studies and nearly 96,000 participants. Red and white wine showed no major differences in overall cancer risk. But white wine? It stood out. According to the findings, those who drank white wine had a 22% higher risk of developing skin cancer compared to red wine drinkers.

White wine might increase cancer risk

Scientists are still piecing the puzzle together. One possible explanation lies in acetaldehyde – a byproduct of alcohol metabolism.

This compound can damage DNA, increasing the likelihood of cancerous mutations. White wine might contain higher levels of acetaldehyde than red wine, making it a bigger threat.

There are also lifestyle habits to consider. People who drink wine may be more likely to spend time outdoors – whether at vineyards, rooftop brunches, or beachside gatherings. Sun exposure, combined with alcohol’s potential to impair DNA repair, could make skin cancer more likely.

The connection isn’t fully understood, but the evidence showed that white wine drinkers had a greater risk of skin cancer compared to those who preferred red wine.

White wine and cancer risk in women

Another surprising discovery was white wine’s impact on women. The study found that women who drank white wine had a 26% higher risk of developing cancer.

What makes women more vulnerable? Hormones could be a factor. Alcohol consumption has been linked to increased estrogen levels, which may contribute to hormone-sensitive cancers, such as breast cancer.

Since white wine tends to be more popular among female drinkers, its risks deserve closer scrutiny.

What about red wine’s antioxidants?

For years, red wine has been hyped as a heart-healthy, disease-fighting beverage. Much of this reputation comes from resveratrol.

In lab studies, resveratrol has shown promising anti-cancer effects – slowing tumor growth, reducing inflammation, and even interfering with cancer cell reproduction.

So why doesn’t red wine protect against cancer? It is likely because the amount of resveratrol in a glass of wine is too small to make a meaningful difference.

Research suggests that resveratrol is rapidly metabolized in the body, preventing it from reaching levels high enough to be truly beneficial. Ultimately, the idea of red wine as a cancer shield doesn’t hold up when put to the test.

The bigger picture: Alcohol and cancer

Beyond the red vs. white debate, one fact remains clear – alcohol itself is a known carcinogen. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies it as a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning there is strong evidence that it contributes to cancer.

Alcohol metabolizes into acetaldehyde, a toxic substance that can damage DNA and prevent cells from repairing themselves. In 2020 alone, alcohol consumption was linked to over 740,000 cancer cases worldwide. It plays a role in cancers of the mouth, throat, liver, colon, breast, and esophagus.

This means that while some alcoholic drinks may be worse than others, none are completely risk-free.

What this means for the future

This research adds weight to an ongoing discussion: does the type of alcohol you drink matter?

While red and white wine appear to have similar overall risks, the strong link between white wine and skin cancer – especially in women – raises serious concerns.

Future studies will need to investigate why white wine has this specific impact.

Is it due to a particular chemical compound? Drinking habits? A combination of factors? Until scientists find clearer answers, these findings offer a reason to rethink assumptions about alcohol and health.

Moderation is key

Wine has long been associated with relaxation, indulgence, and even sophistication. But science continues to chip away at its reputation as a “healthy” choice.

The takeaway? Moderation is key. Those who choose to drink should do so with full awareness of the risks – knowing that no type of alcohol is truly safe when it comes to cancer.

Red wine might not be the protective elixir some had hoped for, and white wine may come with its own unique dangers.

At the end of the day, the choice is personal. But it’s always better to make that choice informed.

The study is published in the journal Nutrients.

