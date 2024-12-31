Changing how we feed our pets will improve their health and also the environment

The global livestock industry plays a significant role in the production of greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change in ways that are often overlooked.

Cows, sheep, and other livestock produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas, during digestion through a process called enteric fermentation.

In fact, methane has a much higher heat-trapping potential than carbon dioxide, making livestock farming a key driver of global warming.

Additionally, the industry is responsible for large amounts of carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide emissions, mainly from the use of synthetic fertilizers and land-use changes like deforestation for grazing.

Together, these emissions make the livestock sector one of the leading contributors to global greenhouse gas levels.

On top of direct emissions, the livestock industry also contributes to deforestation and other forms of environmental degradation through its high demand for resources like water and land.

A substantial amount of land – counting both grazing areas for cattle, pigs, and poultry, and agricultural fields for their feed crops – is devoted to sustaining the world’s 92 billion farm animals.

How are pets involved with livestock?

A large portion of pet food is made from animal products, including meat, which requires significant land, water, and energy to produce.

As a result, the pet food industry indirectly contributes to the environmental problems tied to livestock farming, such as deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Andrew Knight of the University of Winchester, writing for The Conversation, recently explored the potential environmental benefits of switching all pets to vegan diets.

If this were somehow possible, how much impact would it have on the planet? Short answer – a lot.

Considering the impacts of pet diets

Efforts to address these challenges have sparked interest in shifting human diets to plant-based alternatives. Yet, as experts increasingly argue, the environmental impact of pet food must also be considered.

This focus on pet diets stems from the fact that companion animals – dogs and cats in particular – often consume meat-based products comparable to those eaten by humans, ultimately contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and land use changes.

The question arises: should our pets join us in transitioning to plant-based diets?

The environmental costs of pet diets

Quantifying how pet food affects the environment has long been hindered by sparse data on its ingredients. However, a 2020 report providing in-depth information on over 500 components used by the U.S. pet food industry enabled researchers to estimate its ecological footprint.

By examining this database, scientists calculated potential benefits if the global population of dogs and cats were fed plant-based diets.

The results proved eye-opening. Transitioning all pet dogs to nutritionally sound plant-based diets could save an estimated 0.57 gigatons of CO₂ each year – more than what the United Kingdom emitted in 2023.

This transition would also free up land larger than Mexico’s total area, which could be reclaimed for habitat restoration, enhancing both biodiversity and carbon storage.

Furthermore, replacing livestock feed crops with plant-based alternatives for pets would yield enough calories to feed some 450 million people – more than the population of the European Union. Such a change could also spare as many as six billion land animals from slaughter annually.

A similar pattern emerges for cats. Switching all cats to plant-based diets could prevent 0.09 gigatons of CO₂ emissions yearly – surpassing New Zealand’s total emissions – and would liberate land exceeding the size of Germany.

The freed-up food energy could feed around 70 million people, comparable to the entire population of the United Kingdom.

Rethinking the use of byproducts

Some have assumed that pet food’s reliance on byproducts of human meat consumption reduces its environmental impact, on the grounds that these are materials otherwise considered waste.

However, recent research suggests the situation is more complicated. Because a relatively small portion of each animal carcass is converted into these byproducts, sustaining pet food production can, in fact, raise the demand for livestock overall.

More animals being raised and slaughtered translates into more land cleared for grazing or feed crops, heavier freshwater consumption, and additional greenhouse gas emissions.

Health implications of vegan pet diets

While dogs are naturally omnivorous and cats are considered carnivorous, modern commercial pet foods already deviate from their ancestral diets.

In practice, these foods commonly blend plant materials – like grains and vegetables – with various animal-sourced ingredients, then add preservatives and flavor enhancers.

Meeting a pet’s nutritional needs fundamentally involves supplying adequate protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, rather than providing specific meat sources. As researchers have found, pets can thrive on meticulously formulated plant-based diets.

Several studies completed by late 2024 suggest dogs and cats can thrive on vegan meals. In certain cases, these diets may lead to improvements in areas such as obesity control and allergic responses.

Furthermore, investigations into feeding behavior indicate that pets generally accept vegan meals as readily as they do meat-based ones, based on measures of excitement and enjoyment.

A broader push for sustainability

Confronting climate change and curbing biodiversity loss requires far-reaching measures, as emphasized by international bodies.

While shifting human diets toward plant-based options is a commonly proposed solution, it may not go far enough on its own.

Integrating pets into these changes expands the potential for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing the strain on resources. If such diets are provided by reputable manufacturers that ensure complete nutrition, it is possible to preserve the health and welfare of companion animals.

For those contemplating this shift, websites like SustainablePetFood.info can offer guidance in sourcing products that meet pets’ nutritional requirements.

By rethinking how companion animals are fed, pet owners can contribute to mitigating climate change while continuing to support the well-being of dogs and cats.

This aspect of dietary transition underscores that addressing global environmental challenges can be an inclusive effort, embracing not only human choices but also those made on behalf of the animals in our care.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

