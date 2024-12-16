Dog owners' ages and beliefs influence their pet food choices

Dog owners often have strong opinions about what to feed their pets. From kibble to raw food, the options are diverse. But what actually influences these choices?

A new study from the Dog Aging Project (DAP) uncovers surprising trends, showing that an owner’s age plays a bigger role than their income or education.

Studying how aging impacts dogs

The Dog Aging Project, a unique research effort at Texas A&M University, focuses on understanding how aging impacts dogs.

With over 50,000 dogs enrolled across the U.S., it’s a community-driven initiative that aims to promote healthier and longer lives for our furry friends. Not only does the research help dogs, but it also provides insights into human health and aging.

In their latest study, published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the researchers gathered data from more than 40,000 dog owners.

The team analyzed how factors like owner age, income, education, and living environment influence dietary decisions for dogs.

Dog owners and pet food

The study revealed that who you are as an owner plays a huge role in what you feed your dog.

“We found that owner demographics play a much more important role in the selection of dog diets than previously thought,” explained Dr. Katie Tolbert, a veterinary nutritionist and associate professor at Texas A&M.

For instance, older dog owners are more likely to opt for canned or home-cooked diets. At first glance, you might think this has to do with the dog’s age. But Dr. Tolbert pointed out that it’s more about the owner’s age and their beliefs about what’s healthiest.

“Without considering the owner, we might assume that this choice is a result of dog age,” said Dr. Tolbert.

“But now we have data suggesting that it might be that older dogs are more likely to have older owners, and they are making decisions based on what they believe are healthier choices for their dog that have nothing to do with the dog’s age.”

Impact of dog owner’s lifestyle

The study also uncovered how a dog’s lifestyle and location influence diet choices. Active and working dogs in rural areas are often fed home-prepared raw or cooked diets, while urban and less active dogs are more likely to eat canned or commercial raw food.

“Although the majority of dogs are fed a kibble diet, regardless of dog size or geographic location, we found that highly active dogs, working dogs, and those living in rural environments were more likely to be fed home-prepared raw or cooked diets when fed something other than kibble,” noted Dr. Tolbert.

“In contrast, sedentary dogs and dogs living in urban areas were more likely to be fed canned, commercial raw, or home-cooked diets when fed something other than kibble.”

The findings emphasize the importance of considering both the dog’s traits and the owner’s lifestyle when analyzing dietary decisions.

“The point of this study was to show that we need to consider information about both the dog and their owner when assessing why a dog is fed a particular diet,” said Dr. Tolbert. “This will make sure that we continue to support canine health with the most accurate information possible.”

How dog owners choose pet food

This research provides valuable insights for veterinarians and pet food companies to better understand how owners decide what to feed their dogs.

By looking at both the dog and the owner, experts can offer more tailored recommendations to keep dogs healthy and happy.

The Dog Aging Project continues to welcome new participants from across the United States. They’re inviting dogs of all breeds, ages, and health conditions to join this remarkable effort.

By studying canine aging, they hope to improve the lives of dogs and their humans alike.

Relationships of dogs and their owners

The bond between dogs and their owners goes far beyond food choices. Dogs often mirror their owners’ lifestyles and emotional states, creating a unique dynamic that impacts both parties.

Studies have shown that dogs can sense human emotions, respond to stress, and even adopt similar activity levels to their owners. This close relationship makes it imperative to understand both a dog’s needs and also how the owner’s habits and beliefs shape their pet’s overall well-being.

For example, owners who value fitness may encourage their dogs to stay active, leading to healthier lifestyles for both. On the other hand, sedentary owners might unintentionally promote less activity in their pets.

This interplay highlights how deeply interconnected the lives of dogs and owners are, and emphasizes the need for holistic approaches to pet care that consider the human-canine bond.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

