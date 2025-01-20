Research ship finds sea creature, untouched since dinosaur times, after years of searching

The remote waters of Palau have always carried a sense of intrigue for explorers. Last year, scientists encountered a marine creature that turned heads and sparked excitement on a vessel known for investigating the mysteries of the ocean.

This strange cephalopod, rarely seen by anyone, appeared during an underwater operation near the German Channel in Palau.

The crew spotted four individuals of Palau nautilus (Nautilus belauensis) cruising near the seafloor on November 27, 2024, an event that surprised even the most seasoned oceanographers.

Ancient lineage of the Palau nautilus

These sightings marked the first time the exploration team aboard E/V Nautilus observed nautiloids in more than a thousand submersible deployments across 15 years of worldwide operations.

Nothing prepared them for the thrill of finally watching this animal glide past gracefully at depths of between 220 and 375 yards (200 and 340 meters).

The Palau nautilus is a master of the deep, and its subtle movements through the water column fascinate marine biologists.

Dr. Robert Ballard, founder of the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), named the ship E/V Nautilus in homage to the fictional submarine in the book Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

He once described the vertical movement of actual nautiluses as reminiscent of submarine travel, since they adjust their buoyancy to move up or down.

The Palau nautilus encounter

During the final expedition of the 2024 Nautilus season, researchers on mission NA169 – Mapping and Water Column Exploration around the Palauan Islands – encountered a backdrop of rugged seafloor terrain that was home to sixgill sharks and scattered wartime artifacts.

Yet the main surprise arrived in the form of four elusive Palau nautilus individuals that drifted along at depths most people never see.

“Being in the control van for our first sighting of this animal was pretty incredible,” said Jacob Ottaviani, video engineer and documentarian on this expedition.

Deep-sea life

Researchers classify the nautilus as the most ancient member of the cephalopod family, a group that also includes octopuses and squid.

This particular creature is recognized as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Among the 11 known chambered nautilus species, the Palau nautilus stands out for its color patterns and the shape of its shell.

Despite its intriguing appearance, limited knowledge exists about its overall life cycle, migratory habits, and population status.

“In addition to the obvious milestone of seeing a nautilus while onboard the eponymous Nautilus, it was also surreal to encounter an animal whose body plan and behaviors have barely changed since the age of the dinosaurs,” said expedition leader and operations coordinator at OET, Samantha Wishnak.

Evolving research techniques

Exploring the canyons, ridges, and slopes around Palau involves more than just sending remote vehicles under the waves.

This 17-day expedition introduced wave gliders, buoyancy gliders, and autonomous surface vehicles from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Researchers also relied on vertical microstructure turbulence profilers to learn how ocean currents behave along Palau’s steep slopes.

These strong underwater movements can nurture the region’s diverse marine life by stirring up nutrients.

Meanwhile, E/V Nautilus carried out advanced mapping of the seafloor, capturing details on the shapes and contours that drive habitat formation and water flow.

Searching for hidden clues

As the submersible cameras turned their gaze upslope from the base of the German Channel, the team noted changing sand ripple patterns and unexpected geological features.

Their video surveys revealed leftover debris from human activities, including old soda bottles and rusted munitions.

The presence of scattered wartime materials hinted at Palau’s unique history as a strategic location, and emphasized how culture, conflict, and marine science can intersect.

No one expected to spot such a rare cephalopod near these remnants, especially not after so many years of exploration. The excited chatter captured by onboard microphones told a story of eager anticipation.

For many on the expedition, it was the highlight of a journey that had already offered a spectrum of underwater surprises.

Next steps in Palau nautilus research

Although the Palau nautilus calls dark ocean spaces home, experts hope that fresh data from these sightings will spur further investigations into its daily habits.

Scientists believe these cephalopods undertake vertical journeys toward shallower water after dark and return to deeper regions by morning. Catching them in the act is a game of patience and timing.

Researchers aim to learn more about how nautiluses navigate, reproduce, and respond to environmental shifts that might influence their numbers.

Organizations such as OET and NOAA Ocean Exploration are also creating more comprehensive seafloor maps to see where these creatures lurk.

In the future, accurate underwater charts may pinpoint new hotspots for observing nautiluses or protecting them.

Protecting the Palau nautilus

Conversations about the Palau nautilus and its newly documented presence remind people that our oceans still hold species that have changed very little for countless centuries. More research on this resilient cephalopod is likely on the horizon.

For the explorers who finally encountered this “living fossil,” the moment brought both relief and enthusiasm for the future.

New technologies, research methods, and international partnerships will guide the next steps, but for now, this sighting underscores why scientific inquiry at sea can be so memorable.

