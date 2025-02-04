Satellites might be the unlikely heroes in the climate crisis

Earth is changing faster than many people realize, and more voices are calling for urgent responses to climate-related threats.

Many health professionals see daily reminders of how shifting temperatures and extreme weather can harm public well-being. One approach gaining traction is the use of satellite and space-based data to map environmental risks.

Monitoring climate threats with satellites

“The space sector has been in the forefront of innovation, taking on challenges often thought to be impossible and also against all odds,” said Dr. Farhan Asrar, a physician and researcher affiliated with the University of Toronto.

Dr. Asrar’s work highlights how space technologies can address some of the biggest climate threats.

“Space-based tools, including remote sensing data and technologies, offer unique insights that can strengthen climate resilience, support sustainable policies, and enable real-time monitoring to address the escalating global environmental challenges,” wrote Dr. Asrar.

Tracking air quality with satellites

Poor air quality is a growing issue connected to asthma, heart disease, and other conditions. Nearly 99% of the global population breathes air that does not meet recommended standards.

Space agencies maintain satellites that collect real-time climate information on pollutants, temperatures, and greenhouse gases. This gives health professionals the opportunity to see emerging patterns before they become full-blown emergencies.

By pairing satellite observations with patient data, governments and care providers can gauge which communities are at the highest risk.

Predicting climate-driven disease risks

Climate change extends the range of vector-borne diseases, as higher temperatures allow mosquitoes and other carriers thrive in new areas. Satellite imagery can track the environmental factors – like water and vegetation – that help these vectors multiply.

When integrated with ground-based health data, satellite imagery can help pinpoint potential outbreaks of infectious diseases such as malaria or dengue. Public health officials can use the information to strategize interventions in advance.

Past analyses of remote sensing data supported vaccine distribution for threats like polio, highlighting the practical benefits of combining space observations with epidemiological expertise.

Improving climate disaster response

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, and early warning systems can save lives by guiding evacuation plans. Satellites monitor hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, providing insights that local teams can act on.

“The Disaster Charter I referred to, it provides free satellite images when a disaster arises to support the relief efforts and it has been activated over 900 times, providing satellite images to all even to countries who do not have any satellites of their own,” noted Dr. Asrar.

This resource, along with platforms like the United Nations Platform for Space-based Information for Disaster Management and Emergency Response (UN-SPIDER), provide critical assistance to regions with limited access to advanced technology.

Addressing global health crises

Many experts emphasize the One Health approach, which recognizes the links between human, animal, and environmental health.

Public health leaders who appreciate these connections can use space data to track deforestation, water quality, and changing temperatures that affect both ecosystems and our own well-being.

“My research in finding innovative solutions (using space-based technologies to address climate change and related global health crises) has shown me that it is crucial to collaborate with others, and also to have an interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approach, thus it is bringing together expertise from various perspectives and experiences to address a challenge,” said Dr. Asrar.

Real-time climate monitoring with satellites

As more space missions launch, an influx of data will help us track shifting environmental patterns in near-real time.

Scientists plan to refine these tools by integrating real-time climate monitoring, predictive modeling, and health data analytics, allowing health professionals to anticipate and respond more swiftly to weather-related disasters and disease outbreaks.

By enhancing early warning systems and resource allocation strategies, these improvements can help mitigate the health impacts of extreme heat, hurricanes, floods, and the spread of climate-sensitive diseases.

Advocates emphasize that blending satellite-derived climate data with on-the-ground knowledge from local communities, healthcare workers, and policymakers provides a more comprehensive understanding of risks.

The research is published in The Journal of Climate Change and Health.

