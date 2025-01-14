Saving the Iberian lynx: How humans rescued this rare feline from extinction

In the early 200s, the Iberian lynx, small in stature yet brimming with character, was a hair’s breadth from disappearing from the wild.

Conservation groups and government agencies knew the stakes were high, because a world without this spotted feline meant losing a living symbol of Mediterranean woodlands. Though it has taken decades of hard work, the Iberian lynx is finally bouncing back.

Race to protect the Iberian lynx

The Iberian lynx inhabits regions of southwestern Europe. It measures around 39 inches (100 cm) in length and stands about 18 inches (46 cm) at the shoulder.

Back in the early 2000s, fewer than 100 individuals roamed the wild, including only 25 reproductive females. The outlook was bleak until a dedicated breeding program took shape across the Iberian Peninsula.

This rehabilitation effort is led in part by biologist and program director, Rodrigo Serra, at the National Breeding Centre for Iberian Lynxes in Silves.

“The Iberian lynx was very, very close to extinction,” shared Serra at the end of a long observation shift. He works alongside other scientists who oversee the species’ reproduction in both Spain and Portugal.

From sabre-tooth to survival

There was a time when experts compared this cat’s precarious position to that of the ancient sabre-tooth tiger. “The only feline species that was threatened at this level was the sabre tooth tiger, thousands of years ago,” noted Serra at the end of a field visit.

Loss of habitat to agriculture, increased road traffic, and a devastating drop in wild rabbit numbers pushed this lynx to the edge.

By the mid-2000s, Portugal had no native lynxes left. Meanwhile, captive-breeding efforts in Spain were showing promise, and Portugal soon followed suit with its own national conservation plan.

Going the extra mile in Silves

Conservation staff at the breeding facility in Silves have a clear, two-part mission: shape these cats into resourceful hunters and get them ready for life outside the center. A lot of attention goes into making sure they never grow too accustomed to humans.

“When we notice a litter is becoming a bit more confident, we go in and chase them and make noise so they are scared again,” said Serra. He then explained that this keeps them cautious around people, hopefully reducing future conflicts and accidents on farms or roads.

Iberian lynx’s release strategy

Once the animals reach the right age and temperament, they are released into the wild. Their genetic makeup often determines whether they will head to Spain or remain in Portugal, a decision that is aimed at reducing the chances of inbreeding.

Private landowners typically allow these cats to be set free on their properties, and agreements between conservation teams and landholders provide a framework that supports both sides. The cats then select their paths.

Although lynxes have occasionally caused rumbles by raiding chicken coops, these incidents remain uncommon.

Reintroducing an endangered species

Pedro Sarmento, a researcher who has studied the Iberian lynx for three decades with the Portuguese Institute for Conservation of Nature and Forests (ICNF), has seen up close what makes these cats so distinctive.

“It’s an animal with a fairly small head for its body and extraordinarily wide paws,” observed Sarmento after a day’s worth of fieldwork. He found their exceptional leaping ability to be a defining trait.

Despite the lynx’s recuperating numbers, collisions with vehicles are still a leading cause of death, which reflects the constant balancing act between modern infrastructure and wildlife.

Iberian lynx is a cat with more than 9 lives

One of the best-known cases in Portugal involved a cat named Lítio. Released into a part of southern Portugal, he stayed put for half a year, then wandered back into Spain’s Doñana National Park.

Lítio fell ill at one point and was returned for treatment in the Algarve. Right after getting a clean bill of health, he swam across the Guadiana River to Spain.

In time, he was again transported back, only to settle a short distance from the breeding center, find a mate, and stay put.

“He is the oldest lynx we have here, and he’s fathered plenty of cubs ever since,” said Sarmento.

Steady climb toward a safer future

In recent years, the Iberian lynx has moved from Critically Endangered to Endangered on the IUCN Red List. Conservationists hope that the population can grow to around 5,000 or 6,000 in the wild by 2035, a threshold that would grant them healthier genetic diversity.

“I saw the species disappearing. It’s surreal that we’re in a place where we can see lynxes in nature or through camera trapping almost daily,” Sarmento commented, still recalling how grim things looked a few decades ago.

Roads still claim too many lives, and keeping habitats linked is a continuous hurdle, but the progress so far stands as proof that species on the brink can inch their way back.

Taking pride in an ongoing mission

The program teams in Spain and Portugal are not slowing their efforts. They’re fine-tuning captive-breeding routines, improving veterinary procedures, and pushing for more wildlife corridors.

Volunteers and landowners often work side by side, placing warning signs in high-risk areas and stepping up habitat restoration projects. These steps reduce vehicle collisions and lessen friction where farmland meets wilderness.

Although new challenges appear, the Iberian lynx’s rise from a handful of scattered cats to more than 2,000 in the wild shows what patient, practical conservation can accomplish when many people devote years to a single cause.

