Scientists discover COVID’s weakness, paving the way for new therapies

Scientists have identified what may be considered as COVID’s ultimate weakness: the virus’s reliance on essential human proteins to replicate and, subsequently, its ability to make individuals ill.

The dependence on SUMOylation

In a recently published paper in the journal ‘Viruses,’ the research team led by UC Riverside laid bare an essential mechanism by which the COVID virus reproduces. The virus’s protein known as ‘N,’ which allows COVID to replicate, is heavily dependent on specific human cell processes. These processes, post-translation modifications like SUMOylation, ensure that proteins in our bodies perform their designated functions optimally.

To provide context, our body’s genetic instructions shift from DNA to messenger RNA, which then gets converted into functional proteins. These proteins, post their translation, frequently need additional tweaks by various enzymes to ensure they function as intended.

Here’s where the crux of the discovery, and COVID’s weakness, lies: the COVID virus hijacks the SUMOylation process in humans. This maneuver ensures that the N protein of the virus is directed to the ideal location within the human cell, post which it packages its genome.

Once positioned correctly, the protein can then start creating copies of its genetic material into new virus particles, increasing the infection and disease severity.

Quanqing Zhang, the co-author of this important study and also the manager of UCR’s Institute for Integrative Genome Biology’s proteomics core laboratory, explains the significance, “In the wrong location, the virus cannot infect us.”

A unique visualization technique

To understand this process in-depth, the researchers employed a distinct approach. They engineered experiments which allowed them to visualize the post-translational modifications of COVID proteins clearly.

By employing a fluorescence mechanism, the team could visibly identify interactions between human proteins and the virus, thus mapping the creation of new virions or infectious virus particles.

This method, according to UCR bioengineering professor Jiayu Liao, is superior in sensitivity when compared to other techniques. It offers a more holistic view of the interplay between human and viral proteins.

Moreover, it was found that two prevalent types of the flu virus, Influenza A and B, mirror this dependency on the SUMOylation process for their replication.

New class of antiviral medications

Identifying COVID’s weakness might herald the birth of a new generation of antiviral medicines. The dependency of COVID on the SUMOylation proteins is akin to that seen in flu viruses. By blocking the virus’s access to these human proteins, our immune system could potentially overpower and destroy the virus.

Currently, the most effective treatment for COVID is Paxlovid, which halts the virus’s replication. However, its efficacy is most potent within the first three days of infection. Professor Liao believes that the recent discovery can pave the way for a medication that assists patients at all infection stages.

The parallels drawn between different viruses based on this study could potentially usher in novel antiviral medicines. Liao is optimistic, estimating that with adequate resources and backing, such treatments could be a reality within five years.

In a broader perspective, Liao envisions these findings to be instrumental in combatting other virulent strains, like RSV and Ebola, apart from the flu and COVID. “We are making new discoveries to help make this happen,” concludes Liao, hinting at an exciting phase of antiviral research on the horizon.

