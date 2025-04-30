Scientists successfully grow human teeth in a laboratory for the first time

Humans have long accepted that we get one replacement set of teeth after our baby ones. The idea of sprouting another tooth by simply taking a pill has sounded like pure science fiction in everyday life.

Katsu Takahashi and his team at the Medical Research Institute Kitano Hospital in Osaka, Japan, have been exploring the possibility of helping people grow new teeth. The clinical trial began in July 2024 in hopes of making the treatment publicly available by 2030.

Missing teeth and protein

An estimated anodontia rate of around 1% of the general population presents a problem for those who cannot develop a complete set of permanent teeth.

This condition can affect speech and eating from an early age. Traditional treatments often involve dentures or dental implants, but these approaches can carry inconveniences for young children.

Researchers believe the new therapy could help children aged 2 to 6 who lack adult teeth. They are examining a way to block a protein linked with limiting tooth growth in mammals.

Protein blocking breakthrough

Years ago, scientists discovered that the USAG-1 protein plays a direct role in regulating the development of new teeth. When this protein is active, it can prevent additional teeth from forming.

By crafting a medication to neutralize it, Takahashi’s team encouraged animals to grow teeth beyond their normal sets.

The researchers tested their medication on mice with missing teeth. They observed tooth development in those mice where none had grown before.

Why the discovery matters

Most people are born with two sets of teeth. Yet some animals – like sharks – regrow many sets as needed. Scientists once believed humans did not have any spare tooth buds beyond baby and adult teeth, but evidence now suggests we have a latent third set.

“The idea of growing new teeth is every dentist’s dream. I’ve been working on this since I was a graduate student. I was confident I’d be able to make it happen,” said Takahashi.

Some individuals show a tendency toward hyperdontia, which means they form extra teeth. One in three such cases involves growth of a third set.

Animal research on protein and teeth

Trials on mice paved the way for studies in ferrets. The medication spurred the growth of an extra front tooth, suggesting that ferrets – like mice – possess the capacity for additional sets. It showed that what was once dormant could be nudged into action with the right approach.

Researchers emphasize the potential impact for those with tooth agenesis, another term for missing teeth. Many with missing teeth struggle from an early age due to problems with speech and chewing.

Potential human benefits

Clinical trials in humans will aim to confirm the therapy’s safety. Takahashi believes an added set of teeth might someday become a realistic option for those who have lost teeth or never formed them in the first place.

“In any case, we’re hoping to see a time when tooth-regrowth medicine is a third choice alongside dentures and implants,” said Takahashi.

Dentists typically turn to implants or dentures, which require maintenance and can be uncomfortable. The proposed medication seeks to offer a biological alternative.

Challenges on the road ahead

Safe human testing remains a key goal. Regulatory reviews will be crucial to confirm there are no adverse effects. The team hopes that in six years, regrowing teeth for therapeutic purposes will be a common procedure.

Research in genetics has opened possibilities for medicine that once seemed too ambitious. Understanding how to spur a new set of teeth is a major step in combining genetics and dentistry for practical solutions.

Shaping the future of dentistry

Scientists around the world have been intrigued by similar regenerative procedures. Some labs study stem cells, while others explore chemical triggers for tooth development. The search for a viable therapy has been active for decades.

Takahashi’s approach hinges on a well-defined protein target. If successful, it might also encourage the development of treatments for other dental conditions.

How it works

The medication contains an antibody designed to block USAG-1. When that happens, tooth buds have fewer barriers stopping them from maturing.

By directing the body’s natural growth process, researchers aim to produce strong and fully formed teeth.

The hope is that those who never had a complete set can finally grow a replacement. Many doctors see it as a potential game-changer in oral health.

Signs of optimism

In many cases, missing teeth lead to lifelong issues. Families handle multiple rounds of dental visits for children in need of prosthetics or implants.

If these trials confirm the safety and effectiveness of the therapy, the days of coping with artificial replacements might become less common.

Though the journey from mouse studies to human trials can be long, Takahashi’s team is excited about the milestone. They view their discovery as a chance to rewrite what is possible for tooth restoration.

Looking ahead

The research community will watch these clinical trials in Japan to see if the technique can be reliably repeated in people.

If it works, it may shape a future where anyone could regrow a natural tooth. That prospect alone has generated plenty of curiosity and interest.

