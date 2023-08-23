Secret garden: Thermal springs accelerate octopus egg hatching by years

Researchers have finally discovered why thousands of deep-sea octopuses have been seen migrating to an underwater location known as the “Octopus Garden” off California’s coast.

A collaboration between MBARI, the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, and other institutions reveals that the site serves as a special mating and nesting ground for the creatures.

The Octopus Garden

Situated about two miles beneath the ocean’s surface near the base of Davidson Seamount, the Octopus Garden is warmed by deep-sea thermal springs.

This warmth speeds up the development of octopus eggs, offering a shorter brooding period that seems to enhance the hatchlings’ survival odds.

“Thanks to MBARI’s advanced marine technology and our partnership with other local researchers, we were able to observe the Octopus Garden in tremendous detail, which helped us discover why so many deep-sea octopus gather there,” said study lead author Jim Barry, a senior scientist at MBARI.

“These findings can help us understand and protect other unique deep-sea habitats from climate impacts and other threats,”

The pearl octopus

Interestingly, the site is swarming with a specific octopus species, Muusoctopus robustus. This species is referred to as the “pearl octopus” by MBARI researchers due to their iridescent nesting appearance from afar.

Detailed studies with MBARI’s ROV Doc Ricketts reveal that these octopuses flock to this site exclusively for reproduction, without evidence of feeding or intermediate-sized individuals.

The discovery of “shimmering” waters by NOAA and Nautilus Live initially hinted at the presence of thermal springs.

Subsequent studies confirmed that octopus nests are strategically positioned near hydrothermal springs, where water temperatures are much warmer compared to the surrounding deep-sea waters.

Accelerated reproduction

The prolonged egg incubation periods typically seen in deep-sea octopuses due to frigid temperatures was also studied. Surprisingly, at the Octopus Garden, pearl octopus eggs hatched within two years, a considerably shorter time frame than the anticipated five to eight years.

This accelerated hatching is attributed to the warmth from the thermal springs, suggesting its crucial role in ensuring the species’ reproductive success in such challenging environments. “By nesting at hydrothermal springs, octopus moms give their offspring a leg up,” said Barry.

Biological hotspot

While these congregations enhance octopus reproduction, they also invite scavengers and predators. The death of the octopuses post-reproduction provides a veritable feast for these scavengers, creating a unique ecosystem around the nesting sites.

This fascinating site is part of the protected Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Past explorations by MBARI revealed an abundance of marine life, which further confirms the need for conservation.

“Essential biological hotspots like this deep-sea nursery need to be protected,” said Barry. “Climate change, fishing, and mining threaten the deep sea. Protecting the unique environments where deep-sea animals gather to feed or reproduce is critical, and MBARI’s research is providing the information that resource managers need for decision-making.”

The research was funded as part of the David and Lucile Packard Foundation’s long-term support of MBARI’s ocean research and technology.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.