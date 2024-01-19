Secrets of aging discovered in plant leaves 

Scientists from UC Riverside have uncovered a significant connection between a specific plant organelle and the aging process. This unanticipated discovery is set to improve our understanding of aging in plants, and potentially in humans as well.

The research team, led by Professor Katie Dehesh, embarked on a journey to explore which parts of plant cells were instrumental in controlling responses to various stressors such as infections, excessive salt, or insufficient light.

Golgi body

In the course of the investigation, the researchers stumbled upon the Golgi body, an organelle known to scientists for over a century, and identified its critical role in plant aging.

“For us, this finding is a big deal. For the first time, we have defined the profound importance of an organelle in the cell that was not previously implicated in the process of aging,” explained Professor Dehesh.

The Golgi body is sometimes humorously described as resembling deflated balloons or dropped lasagna. It comprises a series of membrane-covered sacs responsible for sorting and dispatching various molecules within the cell.

“Golgi are like the post office of the cell. They package and send out proteins and lipids to where they’re needed,” said study co-author Heeseung Choi. “A damaged Golgi can create confusion and trouble in the cell’s activities, affecting how the cell works and stays healthy.”

COG protein

A crucial component of this cellular post office is the COG protein, which acts much like a postal worker, managing the movement of sacs that transport molecules around the cell.

The COG protein also assists the Golgi bodies in a process called glycosylation – the attachment of sugars to other proteins or lipids. This process is vital for numerous biological functions, including immune response.

The experiments involved modifying some plants to lack the COG protein. Under normal conditions, these modified plants exhibited no discernable differences from their unaltered counterparts.

Accelerated aging

However, when deprived of light, a condition that prevents plants from producing sugars necessary for growth, the COG-deficient plants displayed accelerated aging symptoms. Their leaves turned yellow, wrinkled, and thin – signs typically seen in unmodified plants only after a longer period of darkness.

“In the dark, the COG mutants showed signs of aging that typically appear in wild, unmodified plants around day nine. But in the mutants, these signs manifested in just three days,” explained Choi.

Rapid reversal of aging

Remarkably, reintroducing the COG protein into these plants reversed the aging signs rapidly, suggesting the profound impact of this protein and the Golgi’s normal functioning in managing stress.

This discovery is particularly exciting because Golgi bodies are not exclusive to plants but are found in all eukaryotic organisms, including humans. This means that plants could now serve as a model to further investigate the Golgi’s role in human aging.

Study implications

“Not only does our research advance our knowledge about how plants age, but it could also provide crucial clues about aging in humans,” Dehesh said.

“When the COG protein complex doesn’t work properly, it might make our cells age faster, just like what we saw in plants when they lacked light. This breakthrough could have far-reaching implications for the study of aging and age-related diseases.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Plants.

