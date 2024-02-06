Secrets of soil microbes could revolutionize climate predictions

A new study from the Berkeley Lab represents a significant advancement in climate prediction technologies. By delving into the genetic secrets of soil microbes, the researchers have developed a model that could revolutionize our understanding of carbon sequestration processes and greatly improve the accuracy of climate models.

The innovative research could herald a new era in our fight against climate change, offering new strategies for agricultural practices aimed at bolstering plant growth while mitigating climate impacts.

Complex interactions

Soil microbes, often overlooked in the broader narrative of climate science, play a crucial role in the global carbon cycle. These microscopic organisms are key players in soil carbon sequestration, a natural process that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stores it in the soil.

This process is critical for maintaining the balance of our planet’s climate systems. However, traditional climate models have struggled to accurately represent the complex interactions between soil microbes and their environment, leading to potential gaps in our predictions and understanding of climate change.

Valuable genetic information

The team at Berkeley Lab, led by Gianna Marschmann, has made a significant breakthrough by incorporating genetic information from soil microbes into their models.

“Our research demonstrates the advantage of assembling the genetic information of microorganisms directly from soil. Previously, we only had information about a small number of microbes studied in the lab,” said Marschmann.

“Having genome information allows us to create better models capable of predicting how various plant types, crops, or even specific cultivars can collaborate with soil microbes to better capture carbon. Simultaneously, this collaboration can enhance soil health.”

Understanding microbial ecosystems

The research was conducted in collaboration with Jennifer Pett-Ridge of Lawrence Livermore National Lab and funded by the DOE Office of Science. It marks a significant step forward in the “Microbes Persist” Soil Microbiome Scientific Focus Area project, which aims to deepen our understanding of microbial ecosystems and their impact on the environment.

One of the key challenges in studying soil microbes is their sheer diversity and abundance. With up to 10 billion microorganisms in just one gram of soil – representing thousands of species – the majority have never been directly studied in laboratory settings.

This diversity has historically posed a significant barrier to accurately modeling their role in carbon sequestration and the broader carbon cycle.

Environmental impact of soil microbes

The new model developed by the Berkeley Lab team was able to overcome this challenge by using genomic information to predict microbial behavior and interactions with plants. This allows for a much more nuanced and accurate representation of the environmental impact of soil microbes.

The research was specifically focused on the rhizosphere, the area surrounding plant roots, which is a hotbed of microbial activity and carbon exchange. This zone, though comprising a small fraction of the Earth’s soil volume, plays a disproportionately large role in global carbon storage.

Plant roots and soil microbes

The team’s model revealed how different types of carbon released by plant roots during growth phases influence microbial growth strategies – highlighting the efficiency of certain microbes in storing carbon in the soil.

This breakthrough offers promising implications for agriculture and soil management strategies aimed at combating climate change.

By better understanding the dynamics between plant roots and soil microbes, scientists can now propose more effective ways to preserve soil carbon, enhancing soil health, supporting biodiversity, and promoting sustainable plant growth.

Study implications

The research underscores the potential of leveraging genetic information to model microbial traits, shedding light on the soil microbiome and its critical role in the Earth’s carbon cycle.

“This newfound knowledge has important implications for agriculture and soil health. With the models we are building, it is increasingly possible to leverage new understanding of how carbon cycles through soil,” said Marschmann.

“This in turn opens up possibilities to recommend strategies for preserving valuable carbon in the soil to support biodiversity and plant growth at scales feasible to measure the impact.”

The study is published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

—-

