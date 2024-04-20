Sensors that detect plant stress could revolutionize farming

Plant stress is a critical concern in agriculture, where timely and accurate information about crop health is crucial for maintaining productivity and reducing losses. A recent advancement in this field involves sensors capable of detecting plant signaling molecules.

The sensors provide farmers with an early warning system. They help preemptively address issues such as excessive light, heat, or attacks from insects and microbes.

Working on this technology, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) have recently made significant strides.

Molecular markers to sense plant stress

Utilizing carbon nanotube-based sensors, the experts have identified distinct signals which indicate various types of stress in plants, such as heat, light, or microbial and insect attacks.

The sensors target two key signaling molecules: hydrogen peroxide and salicylic acid. Hydrogen peroxide is used by plant cells as a distress signal under attack scenarios. Meanwhile, salicylic acid plays a role in regulating growth, development, and stress response in plants.

The innovative sensors developed by the team are capable of detecting these molecules, which produce distinct patterns at different times depending on the type of stress experienced by the plant.

How plant sensors detect stress

The plant stress sensors are initially dissolved in a specialized solution. The solution is then carefully applied to the underside of the leaves of the plants. This strategic application allows the sensors to seamlessly penetrate the stomata, which are tiny openings on the leaf surfaces.

Once inside, the sensors navigate through to the mesophyll, a layer within the leaf where essential plant processes occur. Within the mesophyll, the sensors begin their crucial work.

They detect and monitor any chemical changes signaling stress, such as alterations due to excessive light, heat, or the presence of pests and pathogens. These changes are crucial indicators of the plant’s health and its immediate environment.

To capture this data, an infrared camera is used. The camera is sensitive enough to detect the subtle chemical shifts triggered by the sensors. It converts these signals into visual data that is both actionable and timely.

The system allows farmers to receive real-time insights into the health of their crops. With this information, they can make informed decisions quickly, potentially preventing significant stress or damage to their plants.

This technology represents a significant step forward in agricultural practices, providing a tool that enhances crop management and sustainability.

Real-world application

In a recent study, the researchers used the plant stress sensors on pak choi plants. These plants were exposed to various stressors including heat, intense light, insect bites, and bacterial infections.

The results were telling; each stress type triggered a specific production timeline of hydrogen peroxide and salicylic acid. This created a biochemical “language” or fingerprint that identifies the type of stress encountered.

The technology represents a significant leap forward from traditional methods, which often involve genetically engineered fluorescent proteins specific to certain plant types, like tobacco or Arabidopsis thaliana.

The new sensors, however, can be universally applied to nearly any plant, providing a versatile tool for farmers.

Implications for farm management

Michael Strano, a professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT and senior author of the study, emphasized the potential of the plant sensors in agriculture.

“What we found is that these two sensors together can tell the user exactly what kind of stress the plant is undergoing. Inside the plant, in real time, you get chemical changes that rise and fall, and each one serves as a fingerprint of a different stress,” explained Professor Strano.

Furthermore, the team is working on integrating the plant sensors into diagnostic systems that could not only detect stress but also initiate responses, such as adjusting greenhouse conditions to mitigate stress factors automatically.

Future research directions

The next steps for the researchers involve adapting these sensors to detect other plant signaling molecules. This could further enhance our understanding of plant responses and potentially lead to new strategies for crop management and protection.

In summary, this novel sensor technology offers farmers a powerful tool to monitor and respond to plant stress more effectively and in real time. As this technology develops, it could revolutionize the way we approach farming, making it more responsive, efficient, and sustainable.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–