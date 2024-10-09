September 2024 was the second-hottest month ever recorded

You may have felt the comforting chill of fall rolling in this September, but not everyone was sharing the same sentiment.

Taking a peek into official documents from the European Union’s Climate Change Programme, the global average temperature for September 2024 stood at a staggering 61.1°F (16.17°C). This makes it the second-hottest September that we have on record.

September 2024: Record in the making

In fact, this temperature was a hair’s breadth away from the record set in September 2023, which read a blistering 61.4°F (16.38°C). The scientists point unerringly at human-induced greenhouse gas emissions as the chief culprit.

Some spots on our planet bore the brunt of this heat in September 2024 more than others. When we compare these temperatures to records of the last three decades, the upward trajectory of global temperatures is all too clear.

Historic temperature perspective

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) – a dedicated climate watchdog located in Bonn, Germany – has a few stark figures to share.

The September 2024 temperature rose a scary 2.77°F (1.54°C) above the average temperature noted between 1850-1900. Given that we consider this period the “pre-industrial” era, these numbers tell a sobering story of our rapidly changing climate.

Extreme rainfall in September 2024

“September 2024 was the second warmest both globally and for Europe,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of C3S.

Moreover, the escalation in global air temperatures kicked off a series of unusually wet weather. This phenomenon is tied to a warmer atmosphere’s capacity to hold more moisture. But what does this mean in our daily lives?

“The extreme rainfall events of this month, something we are observing more and more often, have been made worse by a warmer atmosphere, leading to more intense rainfall with months’ worth of rain falling in just a few days,” said Burgess.

“The risk of extreme rainfall will continue to increase with rising temperatures; the sooner we reach net zero emissions, the sooner we can mitigate this risk.”

A year of extremes

The comprehensive temperature readings from C3S suggest that 2024 was a year of extremes. The first half of the year, from January to June, saw each month outdoing its predecessor to become the hottest for that period.

However, July 2024 dialled it down a notch, falling short of its record-breaking counterpart from 2023. And while September 2024 did not break any records, it was still considerably warmer than what we were used to 20-30 years ago.

Rising thermometer

Taking stock of the situation, C3S emphasizes a trend that is perhaps the most troubling – the sustained increase in the global average temperature.

Looking at the data from October 2023 to September 2024, we find the global average temperature to be the second-highest on record for any 12-month period.

The last 12 months were a heated 1.33°F (0.74°C) above the average temperature between 1991 and 2020 and an alarming 2.91°F (1.62°C) above the pre-industrial average of 1850 to 1900.

Heat and rain in Europe

Europe had its own unique brush with extreme weather. September 2024 was the second warmest on record for the continent, just trailing September 2023.

Along with the heat wave, the continent also saw a surge in rainfall, culminating in flooding and significant damage in Central and Eastern Europe.

Beyond the borders of Europe, excessive temperatures were noted in Canada, the central and western United States, South America, northeast Africa, China, and Japan.

The global average sea surface temperature was pinned at 20.83°C in September 2024, making it the second highest for that month (after September 2023).

UK’s weather story in September 2024

The UK experienced variable temperatures and continuous showers in September, starting off warm and sticky but taking a cooler turn by the 11th. While it was the wettest September for some counties, including Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire, no national monthly records were broken.

The facts lay it bare – our planet is heating up at an alarming pace, fueled by human activities. It’s time we take action to rein in emissions and put the brakes on global warming.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–