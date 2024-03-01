Sign of the times? Solitary orcas are hunting great whites 

In an extraordinary display of predatory skill, a solitary orca has been documented for the first time hunting and consuming a great white shark in just two minutes, off the coast of Mossel Bay, South Africa.

“The astonishing predation, off the coast of Mossel Bay, South Africa, represents unprecedented behavior underscoring the exceptional proficiency of the killer whale,” said lead author Alison Towner, an expert in ichthyology at Rhodes University.

Orcas hunting great whites

This revelation follows the team’s 2022 discovery, which identified a duo of orcas hunting great white sharks, thus altering the sharks’ natural behaviors and distributions.

Orcas, commonly known as killer whales, are typically recognized for their group hunting strategies, targeting large marine animals such as sea lions, seals, and other whales. However, this instance of solitary hunting by an orca, particularly against a top predator like the great white shark, marks a new understanding of their capabilities.

Adaptability and intelligence

“Again, as previously in South Africa, the orcas are exhibiting a strong preference for extracting and consuming the lipid-rich livers of white sharks – a specialized feeding behavior,” Towner said. “But what we witnessed was an orca, nicknamed Starboard – due to his collapsed dorsal fin – performing alone to incapacitate and consume a white shark within an astounding two-minute timeframe.”

This incident not only highlights a solitary hunting technique by at least one killer whale but also challenges the previously understood cooperative hunting behaviors prevalent in the region. The study underscores the intricate dynamics of predator-prey interactions within marine ecosystems, emphasizing the adaptability and intelligence of orcas.

Broader implications

The implications of such predation events are vast, raising questions about their impact on shark populations in South Africa and the broader marine ecosystem.

“The study raises critical questions about the impact of killer whale predation on shark populations in South Africa,” Towner explained. “The displacement of various shark species due to killer whale presence may have implications for mesopredator release and potential trophic changes in the marine ecosystem.”

“The observations reported here add more layers to the fascinating story of these two killer whales and their capabilities,” added Simon Elwen, Founding Director and Principal Scientist at Sea Search. “As smart, top predators, killer whales can rapidly learn new hunting techniques on their own or from others, so monitoring and understanding the behaviors used here and by other killer whales in South Africa is an important part of helping us understand more about these animals.”

Powerful predation event

The collaboration of citizens, researchers, and tourists played a pivotal role in documenting this predation event, showcasing the value of citizen science in advancing our understanding of marine life.

Witnessing the event firsthand, Esther Jacobs from Keep Fin Alive shared her experience, indicating the initial excitement turned somber upon realizing the nature of the interaction:

“Upon reaching Mossel Bay’s Seal Island, the scent of shark liver oil and a noticeable slick indicated a recent kill. Tracking Port and Starboard near the island, they remained separated. Witnessing a white shark’s fin break the surface initially sparked excitement, but that turned to a somber realization as Starboard swiftly approached. The moment Starboard rapidly preyed on my favorite shark species was both devastating and intensely powerful.”

Killer whale predation

“Over two decades of annual visits to South Africa, I’ve observed the profound impact these killer whales have on the local white shark population. Seeing Starboard carry a white shark’s liver past our vessel is unforgettable. Despite my awe for these predators, I’m increasingly concerned about the coastal marine ecology balance,” added co-author Primo Micarelli, from the Shark Studies Center and Siena University.

In conclusion, Dr. Towner’s research offers profound insights into the ecological roles and adaptive strategies of mammalian predators within marine environments. The study not only contributes to our global understanding of killer whale predation dynamics but also highlights the necessity for adaptable conservation strategies and vigilant ecological monitoring in the face of environmental changes.

The study is published in the African Journal of Marine Science.

