Silent invasion: How microplastics are disrupting land ecosystems

Micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs), plastic particles and fibers sized from nanometers (≥ 1 nm) to micrometers (≤ 5 mm), have emerged as critical environmental pollutants. While their impact on marine ecosystems has been widely studied, research on the effects of microplastics on terrestrial ecosystems remains underdeveloped.
A recent study by researchers from the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden at the Chinese Academy of Sciences sheds light on this overlooked issue.
Micro- and nanoplastics are ubiquitous in terrestrial ecosystems, bioaccumulating in plants and organisms connected through aboveground (AG) and underground (BG) food webs.
These tiny particles not only impact individual plants but also disrupt multi-trophic interactions, biodiversity patterns, and ecosystem processes.
According to the researchers, MNPs interact with plants and associated AG-BG biota at multiple trophic levels. These interactions include herbivores, pollinators, and mycorrhiza fungi, which are essential for plant health and ecosystem stability.
By transferring across trophic levels, MNPs can harm biodiversity and affect ecosystem multifunctionality.
The study identifies several trophic and non-trophic pathways for MNP transfer within and between AG-BG food webs.
These include:
These pathways illustrate the complexity of microplastic interactions within ecosystems and highlight their potential to disrupt ecological functions.
The study emphasizes that MNPs pose ecotoxicological threats across trophic levels.
When plants absorb MNPs, these particles can affect the interactions between plants and organisms, leading to cascading effects in food webs.
The researchers noted significant impacts on biodiversity, ecosystem processes, and multifunctionality. However, the extent of these effects remains uncertain due to limited research.
The researchers argue that terrestrial ecosystems urgently require more attention to fully assess the ecological impacts of MNPs.
They emphasize the need for research to identify the long-term effects of MNPs on plants and food webs, mitigation strategies to reduce MNP exposure in terrestrial ecosystems, and policies to manage MNP pollution effectively.
Such research will be critical to safeguarding plants and the intricate food webs they support.
To bridge the knowledge gap, researchers recommend focusing on the following areas:
In sum, micro- and nanoplastics have emerged as a hidden threat to terrestrial ecosystems, affecting plants and interconnected AG-BG food webs. The findings emphasize the urgency of expanding research on this topic to mitigate their ecological impact.
This study highlights the interconnected nature of ecosystems and the critical role of plants in maintaining balance. Addressing MNP pollution in terrestrial systems will be vital for protecting biodiversity and ensuring ecosystem sustainability.
The study is published in the journal Trends in Plant Science.
