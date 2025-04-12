Sleep can boost memory in a surprising way

A recent study suggests that sleep may not only preserve our memories but actually enhance them, especially when it comes to recalling the order in which events occur.

This discovery points to the significant role that restful sleep plays in consolidating daily experiences. It shows that this effect can remain robust for more than a year after the events in question.

Boosting memory through sleep

The research was carried out by a team affiliated with a leading center for aging and brain health. The scientists developed an innovative approach to test how sleep influences the sequence of memories over extended periods.

Study senior author Brian Levine is a scientist at the Rotman Research Institute, part of the Baycrest Academy for Research and Education.

“While our memory for features such as object size and color declines over time, sleep can improve our memory for event sequence,” said Levine. “This study deepens our understanding of how critical sleep is for integrating experiences into memory,” he added.

According to these findings, sleep organizes daily events in order, strengthens their links, and helps us remember them months later.

Museum tour and memory recall

To achieve these insights, the researchers moved beyond typical laboratory procedures that ask participants to memorize word lists or pictures. Instead, they created a 20-minute, audio-guided tour of selected artworks to provide a more authentic experience.

People who took part in this study walked through the exhibit while listening to narrated explanations. They then completed memory tests at intervals ranging from one hour after the tour to 15 months later.

The tests included both questions about the physical features of each artwork and about which piece came first, second, third, and so on. Although shape and color memory faded, sleep notably improved recall of the order in which tour items appeared.

Deep sleep boosts memory

A second experiment reinforced these results through a design that separated participants into two groups. One set – the sleep group – experienced the art tour in the evening and was tested shortly afterward. They then slept in a monitored environment where their brain activity was recorded using electroencephalography (EEG).

The other set – the wake group – took the tour and the initial test in the morning, stayed awake during the day, and was re-tested that evening. Both groups took additional memory tests a week, a month, and 15 months later.

The data showed that even a single night of slumber made a meaningful difference in how participants remembered the order of the tour items. Their advantage, established early, remained evident more than a year afterward.

Meanwhile, memory for the physical features of each artwork continued to deteriorate for both groups. Detailed EEG readings revealed that deep sleep, particularly the combination of slow waves and sleep spindles, correlated strongly with this sustained memory improvement.

Sleep’s lasting impact

Sleep’s effect on memory has long intrigued scientists. These findings show that the sequence of experiences can remain intact over extended periods.

Furthermore, the study suggests that certain types of memory, such as object details, may not benefit in the same way.

By showing this difference, researchers explore why our brains preserve event order even as other details fade over time. Understanding this pattern also holds relevance for aging populations and those with cognitive conditions, since it sheds light on why memory for events can change so dramatically in later life.

Cognitive health and new interventions

The benefits of a good night’s rest extend beyond short-term improvements. “The benefits of sleep on memory are powerful; just one night makes a difference that persists over a year,” Levine said.

This underscores the importance of consistent, high-quality sleep as part of an overall strategy to maintain and strengthen cognitive health. Activities such as regular exercise, a balanced diet, and attention to sleep routines can work together to keep the mind functioning at its peak.

Researchers hope studying sleep rhythms, slow waves, and spindles will lead to new memory-boosting interventions. These interventions might prove especially significant in helping older adults or those living with dementia retain key aspects of their experiences for longer.

Ongoing frontier of discovery

For anyone interested in preserving the narrative thread of life’s events, these results offer an encouraging perspective: better rest today might translate into clearer, more accurate recollections tomorrow and beyond.

The ways in which sleep shapes our memories remain an ongoing frontier of scientific inquiry, but one message comes through loud and clear.

Whether you are studying for an exam, trying to remember cherished family moments, or simply hoping to keep your recollections intact over time, sleeping well stands out as a critical part of the formula.

The study is published in the journal Nature Human Behavior.

