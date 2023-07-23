Sleeping companions: The best dogs to share your bed with

Sleep technology firm Simba recently partnered with animal behaviorist Professor Peter Neville to answer a question that dog owners have been wrestling with for ages: is it advisable to share your bed with your pet pooch, and if so, which breeds make the best bedfellows?

The experts analyzed the sleep habits of more than 1,000 UK-based dog owners, focusing on the 20 most popular breeds. The researchers aimed to uncover the potential benefits and drawbacks of sharing a bed with dogs, and to rank which breeds are the most and least conducive to a good night’s sleep.

The experts accounted for some of the peculiarities associated with different breeds, such as their tendencies to snore, wriggle, and even pass wind – factors that could influence the quality of our sleep.

Labrador Retrievers

Labrador Retrievers, cherished for their family-friendly personalities, received the top spot on the list. Despite their substantial size and propensity to shed fur, Labradors were found to be unparalleled bedfellows.

The study demonstrated that owners of this breed are less prone to insomnia, sleep apnoea, or snoring. And the reason for this might not surprise you. Labrador Retrievers rarely move during their slumber, allowing their owners to average six hours of sleep per night – more than any other breed surveyed.

Lisa Artis is the deputy CEO of The Sleep Charity, Simba’s charitable partner. “The NHS recommends we get seven to nine hours of sleep each night, which we may struggle to achieve when co-sleeping with our dogs, however, the benefits they provide may outweigh any nocturnal interruptions,” said Artis.

She acknowledged that while a dog’s noises and movements can interrupt our sleep, the sense of safety, companionship, and happiness they impart can make it worthwhile. “So although we wouldn’t actively endorse dogs sleeping on our beds, it’s clear how much they can contribute to our overall well-being and mental health,” said Artis.

Professor Neville commented: “Labrador Retrievers have an uncanny ability to understand what pleases their human companions. They quickly learn the art of stillness, only breaking it when guarding the home. With their easy trainability and adaptability to our activity and rest cycles, Labradors yearn to spend as much time as possible with us, including snoozing by our side all night long.”

Dachshunds

In the second spot, we find Dachshunds. Known for their playful nature and inclination to stay close to their owners, Dachshunds are experiencing a surge of popularity, especially on social media platforms like TikTok, where the #Dachshund hashtag has accrued over 9.5 billion views.

“Dachshunds, like Terriers, have an affinity for burrowing into dark spaces – a trait embedded in their genes from their vermin-hunting lineage,” said Professor Neville. “But they have adapted to become expert pocket-sized hot water bottles, perfect for chilly UK nights. Just be careful, as their fearlessness in the dark might lead them to claim the entire bed, especially if the heating is switched off.”

Other breeds deemed excellent for co-sleeping included Border Terriers, Pomeranians, Cocker Spaniels, French Bulldogs, Golden Retrievers, Pugs, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Bulldogs, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, and English Springer Spaniels.

Not so sleep-friendly dogs

However, not all breeds were found to be as sleep-friendly. The study identified Hungarian Vizslas, known as “velcro dogs” for their clingy nature, as the breed least suited to sharing a bed with. Their owners reportedly suffer from high levels of sleep apnea, teeth grinding, and restless legs at night. Moreover, they average only five hours of sleep per night.

“Hungarian Vizslas were bred as hunting companions, designed to work and run tirelessly throughout the day,” explained Professor Neville.

“Many owners, drawn to their vibrant personalities and stunning golden-rust looks, struggle to meet their behavioural needs and help them expend their energy during daylight hours. Consequently, Vizslas often remain eager and restless come bedtime, anticipating the adventures of tomorrow or dreaming about the excitement of the day gone by.”

German Pointers were also near the bottom of the ranking. These playful, affectionate dogs love to stay active, and unfortunately, this trait doesn’t translate well to a shared bed scenario.

The research revealed that German Pointers are more prone to restless movements at night, which can leave their owners feeling irritable and grumpy the next morning. They also struggle to cool down due to their limited sweat glands, contributing to more restlessness.

Pros and cons of sharing your bed with dogs

There are some reasons why you might not want to sleep with a dog, including allergies and interrupted sleep. However, many people find dogs to be excellent sleeping companions for a variety of reasons:

Comfort

The physical presence of a dog can provide comfort and a sense of security which can help people relax and fall asleep more easily.

Routine

Dogs tend to be creatures of habit. If you establish a bedtime routine with your dog, it can help reinforce your own sleep schedule.

Warmth

Dogs are warm and can act as a natural heater during colder months.

Bonding

Sleeping with your dog can increase the bond between you, helping both of you feel more connected.

Stress reduction

Studies have shown that being close to pets can reduce stress and anxiety. The rhythmic sound of a dog’s breathing can be very soothing.

Overall, whether a dog is a good sleeping companion can depend on the individual person and dog. Always consider your own sleep needs, health, and the behavior and health of your dog.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.