Mischievous dogs: Experts reveal the top ten naughtiest breeds

The American Kennel Club (AKC) recently revealed the top ten naughtiest dog breeds. The naughty list represents dogs that are the most likely to engage in mischievous behavior. The experts also shared insights into the behavior patterns of our beloved pets.

Labrador Retriever takes the crown

The breed that was crowned the “naughtiest” was none other than the Labrador Retriever, a dog traditionally known for its friendly and outgoing nature. Yet, it seems that the breed’s strength and energetic spirit could sometimes steer them into less desirable behaviors.

Following closely on the heels of the Labrador, the Beagle, Welsh Pembroke Corgi, and Shiba Inu rounded out the top four naughtiest breeds, demonstrating that small dogs also have their share of mischievous antics.

More mischievous dogs

The rest of the top ten list was made up of a blend of breeds, including the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Jack Russell Terrier, Dachshund, Border Collie, and Cocker Spaniel. To the surprise of many, the list concluded with the Golden Retriever, a breed typically known for its loyal and gentle demeanor.

“Anyone with a dog knows they can have a mischievous streak which will often manifest itself in chewing furniture, excessively barking and becoming aggressive with other canines,” said a representative for the American Kennel Club.

This statement rings true for many pet owners who have experienced the mischievous side of their dogs, but it also underscores the notion that some breeds may be predisposed to these behaviors.

Even naughty dogs can he trained

Despite the seemingly inevitable naughtiness of these breeds, the experts reassure us that all is not lost. With the right approach, even the most mischievous dogs can be trained. The trick, it seems, lies in establishing household boundaries and rules from the moment the dog becomes part of your home.

As one expert explains, “The key is to manage the environment by setting limitations, which include restricting the rooms they have access to and removing anything that gets them unnecessarily excited.”

Treat dogs like toddlers

To visualize this, it might be helpful to treat dogs, regardless of their age, as you would treat a toddler. This viewpoint can guide pet owners to manage their pet’s environment similarly to how they would for a young child. Cleaning supplies, cords, tools, and other potentially hazardous items should be kept out of reach.

Furthermore, it may not be the best idea to leave mischievous dogs unattended to wander the house. Instead, the experts recommend crate training.

Rather than viewing the crate as a punitive measure, it should be made as comfortable as possible, complete with pillows, blankets, treats, and favorite toys. This can help the dog associate the crate with a safe, comfortable space, reducing anxiety and potentially destructive behaviors.

Help dogs release their energy

Finally, pet owners need to understand that often, destructive behavior is a manifestation of pent-up energy. Dogs, particularly those of the “naughtier” breeds, need an outlet to release this surplus energy.

Regular physical activities such as walks or runs, playing catch, and swimming are recommended. Mental stimulation is also essential, with activities such as teaching new tricks, providing chew toys, setting up food puzzles, scatter feeding, and organizing doggy playdates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.